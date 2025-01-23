Dawgs Acquire Justin Cmunt from Knoxville

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has acquired the rights to forward Justin Cmunt from the Knoxville Ice Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Cmunt is in his second full professional season, lacing up his skates for Pergine in Italy's second division to start this season. In 18 games played for Pergine, the five-foot-eleven winger tallied seven goals, 11 assists, and 13 penalty minutes. Cmunt began his professional career at the end of the 2022-2023 season when he played two games for the Fayetteville Marksmen, and spent all of last season in the SPHL with both the Macon Mayhem and the Ice Bears. In 42 career SPHL games, the East Amherst, New York native registered 11 goals, seven assists, and four penalty minutes. Nine of his career SPHL appearances came against Roanoke, and the 26-year-old forward notched three goals and three assists in those matchups against the Dawgs. Prior to turning pro, Cmunt spent two seasons at Mercyhurst University (NCAA-DI) before transferring to SUNY-Geneseo (NCAA-DIII). At Mercyhurst, Cmunt recorded six goals, three assists, and 16 penalty minutes in 38 games, then managed to put up 23 goals, 16 assists, 8 penalty minutes, and a plus-26 rating in 45 games for Geneseo. Cmunt was also a teammate of current Dawg Aidan Girduckis and former Dawg Travis Broughman for the Carleton Place Canadians of the CCHL from 2016-18.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are at home on Friday, January 24 against the Fayetteville Marksmen for Mighty Dawgs Night. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

