Mayhem Acquire Nazzarett from Peoria

January 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that the team has acquired forward Zach Nazzarett from the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for future considerations.

Nazzarett, 24, from Cheektowaga, N.Y., has 23 points (8g, 15a) in 23 games for the Rivermen this year, which is his first full season of professional hockey. The forward made his professional debut last season with the Fayetteville Marksmen, recording five points in six games in his brief stint with the team.

Prior to his professional career, Nazzarett spent three years at NCAA division-I Long Island University. He scored 21 points (5g, 16a) in 59 games with the school. He also played one season with NCAA division-I University of Alaska-Anchorage, where he scored 11 points (7g, 4a) in 19 games.

Nazzarett and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action at home for Country Night on Friday, January 24 at 7:00pm against the Quad City Storm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

