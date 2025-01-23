2025-2026 Season Tickets Coming Soon

The Rail Yard Dawgs are proud to have brought family-friendly and affordable entertainment to the Roanoke Valley for nearly a decade! We're so grateful for your continued support and are excited about what's ahead.

While season ticket pricing will see an adjustment for the 2025-2026 season, we're pleased to share that prices haven't increased since the 2022-2023 season. We've worked hard to keep our packages affordable and priced comparably to other SPHL teams. Plus, with the league adding an extra home game, full season tickets now include 29 games, half season tickets cover 15 games, and quarter season packages include eight games. We can't wait to see you at the rink for another unforgettable season!

Full season tickets for the 2025-2026 season are on sale as of Monday, February 3. Half season tickets will go on sale Monday, March 3. The renewal and purchase process occurs exclusively through the Dawgs front office. We are happy to help both new and returning season ticket holders during office hours or any home game at our Guest Services counter located by Gate 8 once tickets go on sale.

Helpful Information:

We are offering fans the option to begin the renewal process online through a digital form; Forms will become available at a later date.

We currently have a waitlist for ice deck/ice level seating and parking passes; you are guaranteed the same parking pass for 2025-2026 that you had in 2024-2025

Full season ticket holders now have three options: (1) Ticket Booklet (2) Digital or (3) Lanyard

Corporate sponsor season tickets are renewed by a separate process. Your seats, parking pass and Club 611 passes are safe until your renewal meeting. If you wish to change seats, please contact your account representative on or after February 3.

If You're Paying in Full:

You may receive a 5% discount off your ticket amount when paid in full during the month of February. You must pay with cash or check in a single payment before February 29 to receive this discount. Checks should be made out to Breakaway Sports and Entertainment, LLC.

$100 of your payment will be deemed a non-refundable deposit should you need a refund in the future.

If You're Setting Up a Payment Plan:

You must put a minimum of $100 down to reserve your seats and parking pass (if you had one). This is a non-refundable deposit.

You must put a card on file to set up automatic withdrawals.

Payments are deducted on the 15th of each month unless otherwise requested.

Overview of Important Dates:

February 3 - Full Season Tickets Go On Sale (29 Games)

March 3 - Half Season Tickets Go On Sale (15 Games)

May 23 - Deposit must be received to save your seats, parking passes, and Club 611 passes

June 2 - All non-renewed seats become available to the public, Quarter Season Packages go on sale (8 Games)

August 15 - Deadline to deposit to be guaranteed giveaways and your preferred ticket distribution method

October 15 - All balances must be paid in full

Never Had Season Tickets Before? Follow These Steps (on or after February 3 / March 3):

Review either full or half season ticket information and think about a few sections you'd be interested in

Contact one of our Ticketing Representatives from the list below with your seat requests (We love to do arena tours, just ask!)

Our team will share the current seat availability with you and give you a total price

You will be asked to put down a $100 non-refundable deposit to secure your seats

You can then decide between paying in full or setting up a payment plan; your account must be paid in full by October 15

It's as simple as that! You'll receive communication in September on how to pick up your season ticket packet before Opening Night of the 2025-2026 season

Ticketing Representatives:

Andrew King, Director of Ticketing, Andrew@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6827

Cyrus Pace, Account Executive, Cyrus@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6829

Warren Payne, Group Sales Manager, Warren@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6823

*Subject to Change*

