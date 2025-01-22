Brooklyn FC Forward Isabel Cox Announces Retirement

January 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) forward Isabel Cox announced her retirement from professional soccer on January 22, deciding to step away from the field to pursue other opportunities.

Cox has been a key contributor to Brooklyn FC during the first half of its inaugural USL Super League season. She appeared in all 14 matches, starting seven and accumulating 791 minutes on the field. Cox scored three goals-tied for the second-highest on the team-playing an important role in the team's attacking efforts.

Brooklyn FC thanks Isabel for her contributions and commitment during the first half of the season and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

The USL Super League first-place Brooklyn FC women's team resumes play on Saturday, February 22, at Tampa Bay Sun FC and returns home on Saturday, March 15. The complete spring schedule is available here, and all matches are available live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from January 22, 2025

Brooklyn FC Forward Isabel Cox Announces Retirement - Brooklyn FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.