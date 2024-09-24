Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

September 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)







This past week Portland, Oregon, was awarded the Women's National Basketball Association's 15th team; the United Football League announced their second season will kick off Friday, March 28, 2025; the UFL's Memphis Showboats named Ken Whisenhunt their new head coach and the Frontier League added the Down East Bird Dawgs as an expansion team for next season. Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Football League, European League of Football, Frontier League, Pacific Coast League, Carolina League, International League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Premier League, MLS NEXT Pro, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League, United States Hockey League, Premier Lacrosse League, and Major League Rugby.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced that it has awarded Portland, Oregon, the league's 15th franchise. The Portland team, set to begin play in the 2026 season, will be owned and operated by RAJ Sports, led by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal. Portland is the third expansion franchise awarded by the WNBA during this round of expansion, following the Golden State Valkyries and a Toronto franchise, bringing the league from 12 to 15 teams. As the WNBA builds on a season of unprecedented growth, bringing a team back to Portland is another important step forward, said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Portland has been an epicenter of the women's sports movement and is home to a passionate community of basketball fans. Pairing this energy with the Bhathal family's vision of leading top-flight professional sports teams will ensure that we deliver a premier WNBA team to the greater Portland area. Lisa Bhathal Merage will serve as controlling owner and WNBA Governor, while Alex Bhathal will serve as Alternate Governor. The Bhathal family (Lisa, Alex and their parents, Marta and Raj) brings more than 50 years of experience in the professional sports industry, including serving as investors of the NBA's Sacramento Kings and controlling owners of the National Women's Soccer League's Portland Thorns. Ms. Merage's husband, Richard Merage, will also join the buyer group as an investor and Executive Board member of Portland WNBA. Mr. Merage is the Chief Executive Officer of MIG Capital, LLC, an investment management firm he co-founded in 2006 following the sale of his family's business, Chef America, to Nestle.

After 22 years, the WNBA is returning to Portland and will begin playing in 2026 as the league's 15th team, with WNBA fans and business owners celebrating citywide.

Las Vegas Aces center-forward A'ja Wilson has been named the 2024 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player. This marks the record-tying third Kia WNBA MVP Award for Wilson, who also earned the honor in 2020 and 2022. She is the fourth player in WNBA history to win three MVPs, joining Sheryl Swoopes (2000, 2002 and 2005), Lisa Leslie (2001, 2004 and 2006) and Lauren Jackson (2003, 2007 and 2010). Wilson received all 67 first-place votes (670 points) from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, making her the first unanimous Kia WNBA MVP since the Houston Comets' Cynthia Cooper in the league's inaugural season of 1997. In her seventh WNBA season, Wilson averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.58 blocked shots and 1.79 steals in 34.4 minutes in 38 games.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA champion was named the 2024 Kia WNBA MVP for a historic season.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was unanimously named the 2024 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. This recognition follows Clark's achievement as a four-time WNBA Rookie of the Month, three-time WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in August. Clark joins Aliyah Boston as the only Fever players to earn AP Rookie of the Year. Clark started all 40 regular season games for the Fever and had a groundbreaking debut year, marked by numerous WNBA records. Clark finished the regular season leading rookies in scoring (19.2 ppg), field goals made (242), 3-point field goals made (122) assists (8.4 apg), steals (1.3 spg) and minutes (35.4 mpg). In addition to the rookie class, Clark topped the entire league in assists (337) and 3-point field goals made. Clark compiled the most points (769), assists and 3-point field goals made ever by a rookie in WNBA history. Her 769 points were not only the most recorded in a single-season in franchise history, but the most by a point guard in a single-season in WNBA history.

The WNBA Countdown panel of Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike and Andraya Carter discuss Diana Taurasi's legacy as speculation arrises that this could be her final WNBA Playoffs.

NBA G League

The College Park Skyhawks announced Aaron Evans as the team's fourth general manager in franchise history, while Steve Klei (pronounced Kly) has been named as the franchise's fourth head coach. In addition to serving as College Park's head coach, Klei will remain an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks under Head Coach Quin Snyder. Evans takes over for Daniel Starkman, who was promoted to vice president of player personnel for the Hawks. Ryan Schmidt, who led College Park to its best defensive season in franchise history as Skyhawks head coach last season, will serve as a full-time assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks after sharing responsibilities between the Hawks and Skyhawks last season. Klei spent 2023-24 and part of the 2022-23 season in Atlanta as a Hawks assistant coach. During the first part of the 2022-23 season, he was director of player development with Italian professional team Olimpia Milano, competing in the EuroLeague during his time in Milan.

The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, finalized their coaching staff, promoting lead assistant T.C. Swirsky to head coach. Danielle Boiago, Nick Covington, Jack Hostetler and Rob Sanicola will serve as assistant coaches on Swirsky's staff.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) announced its return date for the 2025 season. The UFL Kickoff Weekend begins March 28. The league's 2025 season will kick off on a new night, adding Friday night football to its spring schedule. Media partners ESPN, ABC and FOX will once again air all UFL games. "Adding Friday nights to our spring football schedule speaks to how strong our league has become," said President and CEO Russ Brandon. "Our teams have been working diligently this offseason to prepare for 2025 and look forward to bringing that work to life and sharing it with our fans in season two." The 2025 UFL season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule followed by Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship on Saturday, June 14th. In addition, next season's schedule will feature ten Friday night games broadcast on FOX.

The United Football League has named Ken Whisenhunt as the new head coach of the Memphis Showboats. The league has also announced Jim Monos as the team's new general manager. "We're thrilled to add both Ken and Jim to the UFL to lead our Memphis Showboats franchise," UFL President/CEO Russ Brandon said. "Both men bring deep football credentials and pedigree to our league as we continue to build our football ecosystem." "We are very excited to welcome Ken Whisenhunt and Jim Monos to the UFL family," UFL Executive Vice President for Football Operations Daryl Johnston said. "Jim was part of the New Orleans Saints personnel department when they won Super Bowl XLIV and Ken was the offensive coordinator with Pittsburgh when they won Super Bowl XL and as head coach was 35 seconds from leading the Arizona Cardinals to a Championship over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. The Showboats have two foundational pieces in place as they prepare for UFL Season 2."

European League of Football

Rhein Fire made history. The team is the first two-time champion of the ELF. And also the first back-to-back champion. In a dominant final, Fire defeated the previously unbeatable Vienna Vikings by 51:20. Here are the highlights.

Indoor Football League

The Bay Area Panthers have named former San Francisco 49ers executive David Eisenberg as the new Team President. "We've scored a huge touchdown with the addition of David. His business acumen and sports industry experience will provide a significant boost to our growth as a competitive and exciting Bay Area sports franchise," said Panthers' owner Roy Choi. With the 49ers, Eisenberg served as Vice President of Content, Digital, and Social Marketing. In his role, Eisenberg oversaw all content on the 49ers and Levi's Stadium platforms, including websites, social media accounts, email communication, and the team app. Under Eisenberg's guidance, the 49ers won a Northern California Emmy Award in 2022 and 2023 and were a finalist for the Best in Sports Social Media Award by Sports Business Journal for their campaigns around the team's Mexico City game in 2022.

BASEBALL

Frontier League

The Frontier League is proud to announce that the Down East Bird Dawgs will be added for the 2025 season, expanding the league to 18 teams. Cameron McRae, a business owner from North Carolina, will serve as the new team's primary owner. McRae has been a part of Kinston baseball for over three decades, including being the original owner and primary investor of the Kinston Indians in 1994. His other business ventures include ownership and operation of 72 Bojangles' Famous Chicken restaurants, a golf course, a convenience store, and many different management companies. "We are excited to welcome the Down East Bird Dawgs to the Frontier League," said Frontier League Commissioner Steve Tahsler. "Beginning with our first visit to Kinston this spring, we have been overwhelmed with the passion and commitment from Cam McRae, Bill Ellis, Susan Barrett, and Scott Alston to keep professional baseball in Grainger Stadium. Sheri Massengill has a great baseball background and will be a quality addition to our roster of general managers."

Professional baseball returns to Kinston with Bird Dawgs

Pacific Coast League

The Salt Lake Bees played their final game of the season Sunday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark - their home for 30 years. It was also the last before the team makes the move to a new stadium in Daybreak next season.

Carolina League

The Nationals' Single-A affiliate secures its first Carolina League championship since moving to Fredericksburg

International League

Tanner Burns closes out Triple-A Columbus' first no-hitter since 2018

Phillies first baseman Darick Hall belts a walk-off grand slam for Triple-A Lehigh Valley to cap the season

Pioneer League

Bobby Thompson hit the Shot Heard Around the World, Bobby Lada (1,2) hit the shot heard around Davis. The Yolo High Wheelers on a three-run homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning by the Yolo second baseman clinched the 2024 Pioneer League Championship in the team's first season. Lada homered in the sixth inning to get the team on the board, capped the dramatics with a first pitch clout off the left field pole sending a sea of white uniforms from the first base dugout to home plate in celebration with an 8-7 win over the Glacier Range Riders at Dobbins Field. The High Wheelers won the series three games to one. "I was just thinking of crushing that ball, that's what I was thinking, and that's what I did," Lada said about the home run. Ben Fitzgerald (1, 2) (Glacier third baseman) and I were college teammates at Louisiana and he hit two homers so I had to keep up with him."

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

San Diego FC announced the appointment of Mikey Varas as the Club's Head Coach. Varas joins SDFC from U.S. Soccer, where he most recently served as the Interim Head Coach of the U.S. Men's National Team. "We believe Mikey is the perfect choice to lead San Diego FC as the Club's first Head Coach," said SDFC Chairman, Sir Mohamed Mansour. "As we prepare for our inaugural season, Mikey's leadership, desire to win now, and his deep understanding of player development make him the ideal choice to guide our Club forward."

Hired as the U-20 MNT head coach in November 2021, Varas led the team to a 8-3-3 record during his first 14 months on the job, including a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship where the team won the tournament. There, the U.S. qualified to the Olympics for the first time since 2008 and took home its third-straight confederation crown following an undefeated seven-game run that featured six shutouts. Varas' squad secured qualification for the Olympics with an impressive 3-0 victory against host Honduras in the tournament semifinals, then defeated the Dominican Republic 6-0 for the title. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Varas served as an MNT opponent scout. He later coached the U-20 MNT to the top of their group at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

CBS 8's Jake Garegnani sits down with San Diego FC's first head coach

The Frisco City Council tonight approved a $182 million public-private partnership with FC Dallas to renovate Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The renovation, which will begin in 2025, will enhance the guest experience by integrating innovative designs, cutting-edge audio/visual technology and a variety of fan-first amenities at Major League Soccer's third-oldest soccer-specific venue which has also been home to Frisco ISD athletic events since 2005. "When Toyota Stadium opened in 2005, it was a state-of-the-art facility that was ahead of its time, and the stadium's success has helped pave the way for dozens of other soccer-specific stadiums across the country," FC Dallas Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "Today, we are delighted to announce these renovations which will modernize the stadium and elevate the fan experience, once again establishing Toyota Stadium as one of the premier facilities in Major League Soccer."

The Frisco City Council voted to approve a multi-million dollar plan to renovate Toyota Stadium. FC Dallas President Dan Hunt joined Good Day to talk about the plan and why it's so essential.

National Women's Soccer League

Gotham FC announced the appointment of Ali Krieger as its first-ever Club Ambassador, creating an impactful role for the legendary former player and team captain, focused on supporting the club in its ambitious growth objectives. In the new role, Krieger will work closely with the club's Front Office on a range of off-field initiatives, each designed to elevate Gotham FC's profile in the New York & New Jersey market. Krieger will collaborate with Gotham FC's leadership team to further amplify Gotham's profile, create innovative and unique fan experiences, and deepen its relationship in the community.

"I have been fortunate to play soccer at the highest level for many clubs and organizations; however, I feel a particular closeness to the Gotham FC organization," said Krieger. "I believe that Gotham FC is committed to growing the game of soccer, providing support to its amazing athletes, and creating the most memorable experiences for fans. I am eager to work with Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, Yael Averbuch West, and the rest of the organization to further build the club's legacy."

The Cleveland Metroparks Board of Park Commissioners has approved the purchase of nearly 13.6 acres of land from the Ohio Department of Transportation to support the Cleveland Soccer Group's efforts to build a new stadium. The move comes as the Cleveland Soccer Group is working toward building a stadium and bringing a new National Women's Soccer League expansion team to Northeast Ohio. The lot, located in downtown Cleveland across the street from Progressive Field, is the proposed site for the stadium. Officials believe it is an ideal space due to its access to public trails, parking, active transportation infrastructure, greenspace, plazas, and other associated park amenities.

USL Super League

Brooklyn Football Club today announced a two-year contract with Jessica Silva to be the first-ever head coach of its women's team for the remainder of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Silva will take charge of Brooklyn Football Club ahead of the September 25 home match versus Dallas Trinity FC at Columbia University's Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium in Manhattan. Silva brings significant international coaching experience from Canada and France. Born and raised in Montreal with Portuguese and Italian heritage, she attended McGill University and advanced through the coaching ranks at her youth club, McGill University, and the National Training Center. She has served as an assistant coach for Canada's U15, U17, and U20 women's national teams. "I want to thank the Brooklyn Football Club's ownership group and all those who made this possible," said Jessica Silva, Brooklyn Football Club women's head coach. "I look forward to helping build a professional women's club in one of the five boroughs of NYC. I am really excited to lead our women's team in its inaugural year in the USL Super League, but it is mostly about being in Brooklyn and representing women's sports. As I learned more about the community, its values, its multicultural setting, and its love for sports, I realized I was going to feel right at home."

Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) announced it has reached an agreement with Columbia University to play seven home matches through the remainder of 2024 at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium. Located within Columbia's Baker Athletics Complex at W. 218th Street and Broadway, Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium - formerly known as Columbia Soccer Stadium - has hosted Columbia men's soccer since 1984 and the women's team since 1986. Brooklyn Football Club's home opener, originally scheduled for August 31 against Carolina Ascent FC, was postponed after deficiencies were identified during the soccer turf installation at Maimonides Park that rendered the field surface unplayable. "Player safety is our top priority, and the decision to temporarily relocate our home matches to Columbia University will ensure the well-being of everyone involved," said Daniel Hall, Founding Partner and CEO of Club Underdog, the parent company of Brooklyn Football Club. "While our heart is in Brooklyn, and we're disappointed not to play there, we're excited to bring our Brooklyn spirit to Manhattan and compete at the highest level. We remain deeply committed to our Brooklyn roots and look forward to returning to Maimonides Park for the second half of the USL Super League season."

Canadian Premier League Here are the best moments from matchweek 24 of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season!

MLS Next Pro

In this episode of Coaches Corner, former MLS Great and current Whitecaps FC 2 Head Coach Ricardo Clark sat down with Michelle Montaine to discuss the many lessons he learned during his first year as head coach of the young Caps.

HOCKEY

Professional Women's Hockey League

Following the complete sell out of every home game and all season ticket packages during the inaugural PWHL season, the Toronto Sceptres announced today that Full Season Ticket Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 PWHL season have also sold out. This season, the team has designated the larger Coca-Cola Coliseum as their primary home venue, increasing seating capacity to over three times last year's arena, with a total of more than 8,150 seats. The 2024-25 PWHL regular-season schedule will consist of 30 games per team, including neutral-site games.

Western Hockey League

WHL Commissioner Dan Near joins Marc Smith on the Moose Jaw Warriors broadcast to discuss WHL Championship memories, the 2024-25 WHL season, and the circumstance surrounding Braxton Whitehead's commitment to Arizona State University.

North American Hockey League

The top plays in the NAHL from September 9-15, 2024

United States Hockey League

Adam Valentini, one of the top rookies in the USHL this season, had two points in his league debut including his first career goal. The Ontario product is committed to the University of Michigan and is one of the latest top prospects secured by the Chicago Steel in recent years. The Steel won this game 5-2.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) released its full 2024-25 regular-season schedule, including the return of pro lacrosse to Canada's capital city for the first time since 2003. The upcoming NLL season begins with an uncommon late November start for NLL Faceoff Weekend with 10 teams in action on U.S. Thanksgiving weekend, headlined by the Ottawa Black Bears' first home game at Canadian Tire Centre against the visiting Toronto Rock. The upcoming NLL season begins with an uncommon late November start for NLL Faceoff Weekend with 10 teams in action on U.S. Thanksgiving weekend, headlined by the Ottawa Black Bears' first home game at Canadian Tire Centre against the visiting Toronto Rock. The Philadelphia Wings and Brennan O'Neill, the top overall pick in the 2024 NLL Draft presented by Castore, head to San Diego to take on the Seals to end the opening slate. Two-time defending NLL champion Buffalo Bandits will take its title defense on the road for two games - at Rochester on Saturday, December 7th and at Ottawa on Friday, December 13th before its home opener at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo versus Rochester on Saturday, December 28th.

Premier Lacrosse League

TOP 10 Highlights from Championship

Brett Dobson put up an unbelievable performance in cage in the 2024 Cash App Championship Game (17 saves, 68%). Relive every single one of his saves as the Utah Archers defended their title.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

The Dallas Jackals have informed the league that they will not participate in the 2025 competition. They are continuing to evaluate a controlling interest transfer which will not be complete in time for them to plan for and compete in 2025. MLR will continue to work with Dallas leadership on transition plans in the days and weeks ahead. Our focus is on the team, its players and planning for another successful MLR season in 2025. An announcement about the player dispersal process will be shared soon.

Dallas Jackals SHOCKING Withdrawal from 2025 Season!

Pro Volleyball Federation

San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed libero/setter Sarah Sponcil for the 2025 season, the team announced on Tuesday. A member of the United States national team, Sponcil competed with USA Beach Volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics and played indoor professionally last season with the Grand Rapids Rise. "It is an honor and privilege to be joining the San Diego Mojo. Having played against the Mojo during the PVF's inaugural season, the team's sports IQ, skill, teamwork and determination on the court was obvious," Sponcil said. "I am honored to be a part of that team and looking forward to getting back on the hardwood, learning from the best, and help bring a championship to the Mojo." In 2024, Sponcil appeared in 20 matches for Grand Rapids, making 14 starts and playing in 76 sets, helping the Rise advance to the PVF Championship Final. On the year, she tallied 31 assists and 240 digs, including a Rise franchise record 26 digs against the Mojo on February 23.

The Orlando Valkyries announce that Adora Anae, outside hitter, has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the team. Anae was a key piece of the Valkyries throughout the team's inaugural season, finishing inside the top 10 across the league in numerous statistical categories. The outside hitter ranked tied for second in the PVF with 21 aces and sixth overall with 311 kills, helping her finish first on the Valkyries and tied for fifth in the league with 363 points. Anae also tallied up 290 digs last season, good for fifth in the PVF. Her 18-point performance on February 10 helped the Valkyries secure their first win in franchise history, and Anae was later named PVF Player of the Week. She followed up her Player of the Week performance with an individual season-high 30-point outing against the Atlanta Vibe just two days later, leading Orlando to another victory. "I'm more than excited to be returning to Orlando for another season in the States," said Anae. "I'm thrilled to get back in the gym with some familiar faces and chase our goals for the upcoming season. I hope that we stay healthy and compete with our best efforts."

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

