Valkyries Return Star Outside Hitter Adora Anae

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Adora Anae, outside hitter, has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the team.

Anae was a key piece of the Valkyries throughout the team's inaugural season, finishing inside the top 10 across the league in numerous statistical categories. The outside hitter ranked tied for second in the PVF with 21 aces and sixth overall with 311 kills, helping her finish first on the Valkyries and tied for fifth in the league with 363 points. Anae also tallied up 290 digs last season, good for fifth in the PVF. Her 18-point performance on February 10 helped the Valkyries secure their first win in franchise history, and Anae was later named PVF Player of the Week. She followed up her Player of the Week performance with an individual season-high 30-point outing against the Atlanta Vibe just two days later, leading Orlando to another victory.

"I'm more than excited to be returning to Orlando for another season in the States," said Anae. "I'm thrilled to get back in the gym with some familiar faces and chase our goals for the upcoming season. I hope that we stay healthy and compete with our best efforts."

"Our organization is so excited to have Adora back with our team," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "With the ability to score from all positions, as well as at the service line, she showed she will be a force to be reckoned with this coming season."

"The signing of Adora is a major one for us," said George Manias, president and CEO of the Valkyries. "The coaching staff worked hard over the summer to upgrade our roster and along with all the new faces, Adora's return was a key piece of the puzzle. With Adora now signed, I believe we have the makings for a solid run to win a championship."

