Brooklyn FC Announces Temporary Home Venue

September 19, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) today announced it has reached an agreement with Columbia University to play seven home matches through the remainder of 2024 at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium.

Located within Columbia's Baker Athletics Complex at W. 218th Street and Broadway, Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium - formerly known as Columbia Soccer Stadium - has hosted Columbia men's soccer since 1984 and the women's team since 1986.

Brooklyn Football Club's home opener, originally scheduled for August 31 against Carolina Ascent FC, was postponed after deficiencies were identified during the soccer turf installation at Maimonides Park that rendered the field surface unplayable.

"Player safety is our top priority, and the decision to temporarily relocate our home matches to Columbia University will ensure the well-being of everyone involved," said Daniel Hall, Founding Partner and CEO of Club Underdog, the parent company of Brooklyn Football Club. "While our heart is in Brooklyn, and we're disappointed not to play there, we're excited to bring our Brooklyn spirit to Manhattan and compete at the highest level. We remain deeply committed to our Brooklyn roots and look forward to returning to Maimonides Park for the second half of the USL Super League season."

Brooklyn will host the following games at Columbia University:

Game 1: September 25 vs. Dallas, 7:30pm ET

Game 2: September 28 vs. Lexington, 7:30pm ET

Game 3: October 11 vs. DC, 7:30pm ET

Game 4: October 15 vs. Carolina, 7:30pm ET (Date change)

Game 5: October 23 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30pm ET (Date change)

Game 6: October 27 vs. Fort Lauderdale, 2pm ET (Date change)

Game 7: October 31 vs. Spokane, 7:30pm ET (Date change)

As an appreciation to its fans, existing season ticket holders will receive complimentary tickets to all seven home matches played at Columbia University. For information on becoming a season ticket holder, specialty plans, or group tickets, contact tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com. For all questions about tickets, please contact your point of purchase or visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com/columbia.

Brooklyn Football Club is undefeated with four points in their first two games, including the first win in club history on the road against Tampa Bay Sun FC.

For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.