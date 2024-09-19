Zephyr FC Hosts DC Power FC for Fourth Consecutive Home Match

Spokane Zephyr FC welcomes DC Power FC for the club's fourth consecutive home match of the season. Kickoff is 2 p.m. PT at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Zephyr FC (0-1-2) returns to the pitch after falling 2-0 to Carolina Ascent FC (3-0-1) Sept. 15 at home. The home side saw most of the possession in its favor, winning more tackles and duels while registering 18 total shots with two on target. Izzy Nino recorded seven saves and sits second in USL Super League saves with 12 on the season.

Carolina capitalized on its chances in the first half, securing two goals from Mia Corbin (30') and Sydney Studer (45 +3'). They remain undefeated and at the top of the USL Super League standings.

DC Power FC (0-2-2) faced Fort Lauderdale United FC (1-1-1) in its last outing and fell 2-0 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 13. Despite outshooting Fort Lauderdale 20-11, with chances created by Jorian Baucom, Katrina Guillou and Katie Duong, DC was unable to score.

Sunday's match will mark the first time these two clubs have faced off. Both sides are still in search of their first win.

Zephyr currently sits sixth in the USL Super League standings while DC sits right below them in the seventh slot.

The theme for Sunday's match is "Fierce" and the club will celebrate Hero Night, with special guests, a photo booth, and a cape for the first 500 children through the gates. Fans can watch the match live on Peacock and through local broadcast on SWX.

All Zephyr home matches for the remainder of the fall have been moved to a more family-friendly 2 p.m. kickoff starting with this Sunday's contest.

Sunday's match will be the final of three home matches for Spokane in September. Zephyr will travel to Washington D.C. to face DC Power FC on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. PT, at Audi Field, before returning home on Oct. 6 for a three match home stand.

