Carolina Ascent Match at Brooklyn FC Rescheduled

September 19, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The USL Super League and Carolina Ascent Football Club announced today the new date for Carolina Ascent's match at Brooklyn FC. It will now take place on Tuesday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Columbia University in New York, New York. The match will be streamed live on Peacock.

About Carolina Ascent FC:

Carolina Ascent FC is one of the eight initial teams of the USL Super League, a new Division One professional women's soccer league set to kick off in August 2024. Carolina Ascent is reaching new heights for women's soccer. Step by step the club will take strides to grow the women's game, elevate the community and support a more sustainable future for the residents of the Carolinas. The team will play all home games at the historic American Legion Memorial Stadium. To join the climb and receive information on club news, season tickets and more, visit carolinaascent.com.

