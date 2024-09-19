Dallas Jackals to Sit out 2025 Season

The Dallas Jackals have informed the league that they will not participate in the 2025 competition. They are continuing to evaluate a controlling interest transfer which will not be complete in time for them to plan for and compete in 2025. MLR will continue to work with Dallas leadership on transition plans in the days and weeks ahead.

Our focus is on the team, its players and planning for another successful MLR season in 2025. An announcement about the player dispersal process will be shared soon.

