Toronto Sceptres Sell out 2024-25 Full Season Ticket Memberships

September 18, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - Following the complete sell out of every home game and all season ticket packages during the inaugural PWHL season, the Toronto Sceptres announced today that Full Season Ticket Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 PWHL season have also sold out. This season, the team has designated the larger Coca-Cola Coliseum as their primary home venue, increasing seating capacity to over three times last year's arena, with a total of more than 8,150 seats.

Limited Half Season Ticket Packages will be available following the announcement of the 2024-25 PWHL season schedule. Fans who were not able to purchase a Full Season Ticket Membership will be provided an upgraded priority timeslot to purchase Half Season Ticket Packages. Individuals who wish to receive additional information on Half Season Ticket Packages may sign up here.

In addition to selling out all home games at Mattamy Athletic Centre last year, the team also drew a capacity crowd of 19,825 at Scotiabank Arena, along with sellout crowds at Coca-Cola Coliseum for all three of their home playoff games. The team, known as PWHL Toronto in its first year, finished at the top of the regular season standings, which included an 11-game win streak and stand out performances from MVP and Forward of the Year Natalie Spooner and Goaltender of the Year Kristen Campbell.

The 2024-25 PWHL regular-season schedule will consist of 30 games per team, including neutral-site games. Individual game tickets will be available at a later date. Fans interested in tickets and Toronto Sceptres news can sign up here for e-mail updates.

