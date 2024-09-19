Gotham FC Appoints Women's Soccer Icon Ali Krieger as First-Ever Club Ambassador

September 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC today announced the appointment of Ali Krieger as its first-ever Club Ambassador, creating an impactful role for the legendary former player and team captain, focused on supporting the club in its ambitious growth objectives.

In the new role, Krieger will work closely with the club's Front Office on a range of off-field initiatives, each designed to elevate Gotham FC's profile in the New York & New Jersey market. Krieger will collaborate with Gotham FC's leadership team to further amplify Gotham's profile, create innovative and unique fan experiences, and deepen its relationship in the community.

"I have been fortunate to play soccer at the highest level for many clubs and organizations; however, I feel a particular closeness to the Gotham FC organization," said Krieger. "I believe that Gotham FC is committed to growing the game of soccer, providing support to its amazing athletes, and creating the most memorable experiences for fans. I am eager to work with Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, Yael Averbuch West, and the rest of the organization to further build the club's legacy."

An icon in the sport, Krieger joined Gotham FC in December 2021. She concluded her career with the club in 2023, leading the team to its first NWSL Championship the same year. A two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion, NWSL Champion, and Olympian, she is universally recognized as a trailblazer and icon in the sport and provided tireless advocacy in the fight for equal pay, LGBTQIA+ rights, and social justice.

"Ali has a special place in our history and we're thrilled to extend her Gotham FC story," said Gotham FC Chief Business Officer Ryan Dillon. "With her commitment to growing the game and growing the team, we're well poised to continue to build on the recent success we've seen on and off the field."

The newly created Club Ambassador role is one part of Gotham FC's dedication to ongoing collaboration with athletes after their playing careers end, recognizing the importance of their leadership and legacy.

For more information, please visit GothamFC.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.