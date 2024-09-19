Gotham FC Draws C.F. Monterrey Rayadas on Thursday

September 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - In NJ/NY Gotham FC's second match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup, the club tied CF Monterrey Rayadas 0-0 on Thursday night at Red Bull Arena.

The club maintained possession through most of the first half. However, Gotham FC had its first chance in the 45th minute. Forward Crystal Dunn received a pass inside towards goal, took one touch and fired off a shot. The ball hit off the goalpost keeping the game scoreless heading into halftime.

For Gotham FC, the club continued its defensively dominant streak. In the first half, the team held Rayadas from getting a shot off.

In the 60th minute, Rayadas had a chance at breaking the even score. A dangerous path dribbled into the box was cut off by goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger before the Rayadas forward could get a clean shot to keep the score level.

Just before the final whistle, Gotham FC had one more chance. Midfielder Cece Kizer won a one-on-one battle in opposing territory and delivered a pinpoint pass across the box landing at midfielder Delanie Sheehan's feet. Sheehan took one touch and shot it, but could not find the back of the net.

Neither team were able to score the winning goal, leaving the final tally at 0-0.

In the draw, Gotham FC dominated several statistical categories. The team paced Rayadas in shots (12-6), possession (58%-42%), and total passes (428-293).

Gotham FC remains tied for second in the group with Rayadas, both with four points in the table. The next Concacaf W Champions Cup match for Gotham FC will be Wednesday, Sept. 2 against Frazsiers.

Gotham FC will return to NWSL regular season action Sunday against the Utah Royals at 1:00 p.m. EST. Fans can catch the game on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.

