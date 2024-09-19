Kansas City Current Kick off Two-Match Homestand against Washington Spirit

September 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (11-3-6, 39pts., 4th place) kick off its final homestand of the 2024 regular season Friday night with yet another clash against a club atop the NWSL table. Friday's home tilt against the Washington Spirit (14-4-2, 44pts., 2nd place) is the club's Female Athlete Night, presented by The University of Kansas Health System. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. CT from CPKC Stadium and will be broadcast on Prime Video, with Mike Watts and Lori Lindsey on the call. Fans in Kansas City can listen to Dave Borchardt and Doug McLagan call the action on 90.9 The Bridge or listen along on the KC Current App in English or Spanish.

Kansas City earned a hard-fought draw last Friday in Orlando, as the highly anticipated rematch between the Current and Pride ended in a scoreless draw. The match was a tactical battle, as neither side was able to truly unlock the other throughout the contest, and the match marked just the second time this season that both sides were held scoreless. Kansas City goalkeeper Almuth Schult kept her second consecutive clean sheet against the Pride, with five saves to help the Current earn a vital point. The scoreless draw meant forward Temwa Chawinga saw her NWSL record scoring streak of eight matches come to an unfortunate end.

Forward Bia Zaneratto made her second consecutive appearance against the Pride after returning from injury against the Utah Royals Sept. 7. Zaneratto played the final 30 minutes of last Friday's contest in Orlando and created several threatening scoring chances for the Current throughout the later stages of the match. Fellow forward Michelle Cooper, who last played during the Current's first matchup against the Washington Spirit Aug. 25, also played the final 30 minutes of the contest in Orlando.

Like last week against Orlando, the Spirit enter Friday's contest having already clinched a berth in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, after a 3-0 home victory against the Houston Dash last Sunday. Forward Ashley Hatch recorded a first-half brace while fellow forward Trinity Rodman rounded out the scoring with a goal in the 46th minute, marking Rodman's eighth goal of the 2024 season. The Spirit and Pride are the lone NWSL clubs to have clinched a postseason berth.

Washington won the first regular season matchup between the sides, taking home a 4-1 victory Aug. 25 at Audi Field. Despite the final score, the Current out-shot Washington 14-7 and created a larger percentage of high-quality chances, evident by Kansas City earning a 0.93 to 0.58 edge in the expected goals battle. Chawinga scored the lone goal for the Current in the contest.

PLAYOFF PUSH CONTINUES

For Kansas City to join Washington and Orlando in the postseason, the objective Friday is simple: win and in. If the Current beat the Spirit Friday night, the club can clinch its second-ever berth in the NWSL Playoffs.

There are a few other scenarios for the Current to clinch a playoff berth this weekend. If Kansas City were to draw against Washington, the Current would clinch a postseason berth IF Racing Louisville FC draw or lose against the North Carolina Courage Saturday night. A Current draw AND a Portland Thorns loss against Angel City FC Monday night would also secure a postseason appearance for Kansas City.

If the Current lose Friday, Kansas City could still clinch a playoff bid IF Louisville does not record a win against the Courage AND Angel City does not record a win against the Portland Thorns.

Kansas City is still in the mix for the NWSL Shield, though the top four clubs in the league have recorded near-historic levels of separation in 2024. 39 points, the Current's point total entering Friday's contest, would have been enough to win the NWSL Shield in 2023 and been one point away from winning in 2022. With six regular season matches remaining, multiple clubs are capable of matching or surpassing the 2018 North Carolina Courage's regular season record of 57 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo -- Midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo has been a staple of the Current's midfield since arriving in Kansas City in 2023. DiBernardo has been far more involved in the offense in her second season with the club, recording nine total goal contributions (four assists, five goals). With 29 career assists in NWSL regular season play, DiBernardo is just two assists away from matching the league record for career assists. Additionally, DiBernardo is tied for the Current's career assist record in NWSL plays (seven) which she could break with one more assist.

Washington Spirit forward Ashley Hatch -- Hatch has been a key player for the Spirit in recent weeks, starting the last two contests for Washington. She took advantage of her starting role in a big way last weekend against Houston, recording a brace in Washington's 3-0 victory. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NWSL Draft has four goals and two assists in NWSL play in 2024.

HAPPY HALF-BIRTHDAY

CPKC Stadium celebrated its half-birthday on Monday, marking an important milestone for the first venue in the world intentionally built for a women's professional sports team.

The venue has been a fortress for the Current in 2024. Across all competitions, Kansas City is 13-1-2 while scoring a staggering 45 goals at CPKC Stadium in 2024. Strong defense has been the theme for the Current recently at its home stadium, though, as Kansas City has conceded just twice across its last seven home matches in all competitions. The Current enter Friday's contest riding a seven-match home winning streak.

CPKC Stadium has been quite busy throughout its first six months of existence. The venue hosted the semifinals of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, The Women's Cup and was named to TIME's World's Greatest Places of 2024. CPKC Stadium has also sold out all 10 of the Current's NWSL regular season home matches. Looking ahead, CPKC Stadium will host the 2024 Big 12 Women's Soccer Tournament, which will run from Oct. 30 through Nov. 9, and the 2024 NWSL Championship Nov. 23.

FEMALE ATHLETE NIGHT

Friday's match is the Current's Female Athlete Night, presented by The University of Kansas Health System. The Kansas City Current and The University of Kansas Health System will be joining forces to celebrate female athletes throughout the match, while also educating fans on the challenges female athletes face to reach their full potential.

WIN for KC, a local initiative that empowers girls and women through promoting sports and fitness, will be represented and honored during Friday's contest. Friday's 'KC Baby' chanter will be former United States Women's National Team midfielder and current NWSL broadcaster Lori Lindsey as the Current honor her commitment to supporting and advancing women's sports.

The University of Kansas Health System created the region's first Female Athlete Program to provide care for female athletes of all ages. To learn more about The University of Kansas Health System's commitment to female athletes, visit KansasHealthSystem.com/FemaleAthlete.

SHUTTLE UPDATE

Matchday shuttle operations for the Current's match Friday against the Washington Spirit will be impacted due to the closing of the Grand Boulevard Bridge, which starts Friday. Shuttles will follow a new route between drop-off and pick-up.

KC Current continues to offer a free matchday shuttle service to any fan arriving at either of the two shuttle service locations in River Market and Downtown KC. Shuttle buses will pick-up and drop-off fans at both locations on matchdays. At the stadium, shuttles will drop-off and pick-up fans at Berkley Riverfront Park, adjacent to the Helzberg Diamond Gate.

