Lauren Flynn and Cristina Roque Have Options Picked up by Utah Royals FC

September 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today that the club has exercised options for defender Lauren Flynn and goalkeeper Cristina Roque, keeping both Florida State University products in Utah through the end of the 2025 season.

Lauren Flynn made her professional debut on April 20 against Louisville, stepping in for Kaleigh Riehl who went down with a late injury. She went on to record 10 straight starts, endearing herself to the coaching staff as well as the fans with her tough tackling and last ditch defending. Her heroics earned her NWSL Impact Save of the Week in week 10 for her effort to keep Kansas City forward and golden boot leader Temwa Chawinga off the board.

Cristina Roque had to be patient before making her NWSL debut in the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup against Seattle Reign FC on July 19. She went on to record another appearance in the tournament, starting in the 5-1 victory of Club Tijuana at home on July 31.

Both players were selected in the 2024 NWSL Draft held in Anaheim, California in January of 2024. Flynn was number 16 overall, coming off the board in the 2nd round, while Roque was the second goalkeeper off the board, selected in the 3rd round number 33 overall.

Utah Royals travel to Gotham FC on September 22 at 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN 2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Utah returns home on September 28th to face Racing Louisville at 5:00 p.m. MT.

