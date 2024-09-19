RSL Topples Dallas in 3-2 Home Thriller

SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (14-7-8, 50 Pts, 2nd West) defeated FC Dallas, 3-2, under the lights at a buzzing America First Field, with 19,436 fans witnessing FW Anderson Julio (9) earning his second multi-goal performance of the year while 20-year-old winger Dominik Marczuk earned his first MLS goal contribution in his first-ever RSL start. The win puts Real Salt Lake at the 50-point threshold for the eighth time in franchise history, and improves RSL's 2024 home record to 11-3-1 / 34 points across all competitions.

Watch / Listen to RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni, FW Anderson Julio, DF Brayan Vera and MF Emeka Eneli following 3-2 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

A heavily-rotated Real Salt Lake came out for the first 45 minutes firing on all cylinders, responding to a disappointing road loss Saturday at Houston. Five personnel changes and two positional moves by Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni fielded a lineup featuring both recently-signed wingers, Marczuk and Australian Lachlan Brook in the starting XI together for the first time. The start for Markzuc was his first in a Claret-and-Cobalt shirt, making the 20-year-old Polish youth international the 26th RSL player to earn a starting nod this season. It wouldn't take long for RSL to convert early momentum into an advantage, Julio winning an 11' penalty kick. Centerback Brayan Vera stepped up to take the first penalty kick of his professional career, the versatile Colombian opting for power over placement as he smashed it right down the middle to put his team up early.

Then, Salt Lake still pressing for a second goal, Julio soon found it with a world-class strike from more than 57 yards out in the 24th minute, his floating midfield blast sneaking just inches under the bar as Dallas GK Maarten Paes was beaten. Looking to take a commanding lead into the break, Dallas stole one back in first-half stoppage time as USA international Jesus Ferreira scored a quickly-taken free kick.

Coming out for the second 45 minutes of play, game dynamics remained constant as RSL was in clear control. Taking possession in the defensive third in the 62nd minute, Real Salt Lake put its knockout power on full display as it launched a dizzying quick attack down the right wing. Marczuk creating the break with a beautiful dummy dribble move to fool his defender, he raced to the box before finding Julio with a perfect pass in the center of the box, Julio easily finishing the point-blank chance for his second of the night and his ninth of the year. The assist was Marczuk's first since signing with Real Salt Lake on August 14.

Looking to close out the game, late drama ensued as an RSL handball in the box allowed Dallas an 88' penalty kick, converted by Alan Velasco to once again slice the lead in half. Finally, fighting to close it out through intense pressure in a lengthy 10-minute second-half stoppage time, Mastroeni's setup was solid as it converted the one-goal lead into a much-needed three points.

Real Salt Lake next takes the field this Saturday with another home matchup, this time squaring off against visiting Portland. Tickets to all home RSL matches are available for purchase at www.RSL.com/tickets.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

RSL - 11' - Brayan Vera (Penalty Kick) RSL broke through to establish an early advantage in the 11th minute. Controlling it in RSL territory, Philip Quinton spotted the run of Matt Crooks on the right wing and floated a through ball over the top. With the Dallas defense arriving first, Crooks harassed the ball carrier with physical play, forcing a rushed pass back to the goalkeeper, Maarten Paes. Paes unsuccessfully attempted a clearance that was controlled by Braian Ojeda outside the box, dancing around his marker with technical dribbling to retain possession. Ojeda then played a one-two with Brook in the middle, creating the angle for an incisive pass to Julio in the box. Shielding it with his frame near the endline, Julio was run over and awarded a penalty kick. Stepping up to take it, DF Vera opted for power over placement as he unloaded on a low, powerful strike down the middle while Paes dove to the left.

RSL - 24' - Anderson Julio (Unassisted): As RSL retained possession deep in friendly territory, GK Beavers launched a high, forward ball to the midfield. As both Brook and Julio rose up to contest the play against a Dallas midfielder, it would be the latter that came away with it. Immediately turning upfield seemingly ready to run at the defense, Julio faked out one defender with a hesitation move before taking a single touch and unleashing a long-distance strike at the goal from more than 57 yards away. Julio's perfectly struck, world-class ball floated over Paes' head and just inches under the crossbar.

RSL - 45+1' - Jesus Ferreira (Free Kick): In first-half stoppage time, Dallas captain Paul Arriola won a threatening free kick on the left side of the attacking third. With RSL aligning their set-piece defense and Beavers hugging his near post while giving directions, Jesus Ferreira nonchalantly approached the ball. Rolling it forward a few feet with the referee's back turned, Ferreira curled a quick shot at the far post. Catching everyone on the field and in the stands by surprise, his strike found the side netting.

RSL - 62' - Anderson Julio (Dominik Marczuk): As RSL took possession on a throw-in from its own half, a quick sweep along the backline from Justen Glad in the middle to Quinton on the right launched into an immediate counterattack. Quinton spotted the blazing run of Marczuk down the right wing and played a pacey ball along the sideline. Coming back as if he would take a touch, Marczuk absolutely fooled his marker with a dummy dribble and found himself whistling down the right wing with acres of space. Showing his speed as well as his vision, Marczuk reached the edge of the box when he spotted the central run of Julio. Marczuk whipping a low, perfectly-placed ball across the face of goal, Julio's speed and positioning were ideal as he got to it first and connected with his right foot at point-blank range to restore the two-goal advantage.

RSL - 88' - Alan Velasco (Penalty Kick): As Dallas set up to take a late corner kick at the 86' mark, the whipped-in cross was challenged at the front post when a deflection off the head of a Dallas player connected with the right hand of Braian Ojeda in the box - leading to a penalty kick after review. Alan Velasco stepping up to take it, he sent Beavers the wrong way with a cross-body right-footed strike.

NOTES FROM RSL 3 : 2 DAL

DF Brayan Vera (2) takes and converts the first penalty kick of his professional career to score for the second time in his last four matches. His only other goal this season also resulted from a set-play, a result-clinching free kick strike against LAFC on July 17.

Tonight's penalty kick marked RSL's fourth attempt in its last 100 MLS games, Vera joining Pablo Ruiz (1-1, 2022) and Chicho Arango (2-2, 2023/24).

Anderson Julio adds two goals for his second brace of the year, his ninth of the 2024 campaign. His 57.5-yard goal in the 24th minute stands as the second-furthest goal for RSL this season, trailing only Captain Chicho Arango's own-half goal (62.7 Yards) on June 1 against Austin FC. During his years at RSL, Julio has now scored 12 goals as a starter and 14 as a substitute. 16 of his 26 career RSL goals have come in the second half, with 9 of the 16 coming after the 80th minute.

Julio is now just one goal shy of joining Chicho Arango (17 goals) and Andrés Gómez (13 goals) as the third RSL man with 10+ goals in a single-season, the first time in the Club's 20 seasons a trio has attained that threshold.

Recent signee, 20-year-old winger Dominik Marczuk collects his first goal contribution in his first MLS start on a 62' assist to Julio.

Chicho Arango does not appear due to yellow card accumulation, remains tied with Alvaro Saborio at 17 goals for the franchise single-season record. Arango has not scored since July 6 in a 5-2 home victory over Atlanta United.

RSL ends historic eight-match sellout streak at America First Field with a near-capacity mid-week crowd of 19,436.

LINEUPS -

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Gavin Beavers; Justen Glad ©; Brayan Vera; Philip Quinton; Andrew Brody; Braian Ojeda; Emeka Eneli; Dominik Marczuk (Bode Hidalgo, 77'); Lachlan Brook (Diego Luna, 57'); Matt Crooks (Maikel Chang, 90+5'); Anderson Julio (Diogo Goncalves, 77')

Subs not used: Zac MacMath, Benji Michel, Tommy Silva, Javain Brown, Noel Caliskan

FC Dallas (4-2-3-1): Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan; Nkosi Tafari (Logan Farrington, 71'); Sebastien Ibeagha; Paul Arriola ©; Asier Illarramendi; Show (Alan Velasco, 45+2'); Sam Junqua (Ruan, 46'); Sebastien Lletget; Petar Musa; Jesus Ferreira (Bernard Kamungo, 81')

Subs not used: Jimmy Maurer, Omar Gonzales, Patrickson Delgado, Katlego Ntsabeleng, Ema Twumasi

Stats Summary: RSL / DAL

Shots: 13 / 16

Shots on Goal: 7 / 5

Saves: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 2 / 5

Fouls: 11 / 12

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Matt Crooks (Caution - 90')

RSL: Emeka Eneli (Caution - 90+10')

