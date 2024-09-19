Gotham FC to Host 'Watch Women's Sports Night' Presented by Johnnie Walker on October 5

September 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that the club will host 'Watch Women's Sports Night' presented by Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky on Saturday, Oct. 5 for the Gotham FC vs. Bay FC match at Red Bull Arena. The match will feature a special halftime performance featuring Latin Grammy winner Mireya Ramos on the violin and other musical guests.

Gotham FC will host a Fan Fest from 4:00pm - 7:00pm, with free samples of the Hudson Splash, the signature Johnnie Walker Gotham FC cocktail.

As Gotham FC's Official Whisky Partner, Johnnie Walker remains dedicated to increasing visibility for women's sports and women athletes. On behalf of Johnnie Walker and to further encourage people to watch women's sports, Gotham FC will give away five (5) pairs of Premium Tickets to watch Gotham FC take on Bay FC for the first time at Red Bull Arena on October 5. Giveaway winners will receive a pair of Founders Club tickets and take in the game from some of the best seats in Red Bull Arena. Fans can submit an entry online through September 29.

Tickets are available at GothamFC.com/Tickets. For more information, visit GothamFC.com.

