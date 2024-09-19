San Diego Wave Stage Late Comeback, Secure 3-2 Win over Portland Thorns in Concacaf W Champions Cup at Snapdragon Stadium

September 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave midfielder María Sánchez celebrates a goal with her team

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (Concacaf: 2-0-0, 6 points) came from behind to defeat Portland Thorns FC (Concacaf: 1-0-1, 3 points) 3-2 at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday night. Sophia Smith and Reilyn Turner gave the Thorns the lead before a goal and two penalties by Wave midfielder María Sánchez sent San Diego to its second win in the second group stage match of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Sánchez started the comeback when she scored a dominant left-footed penalty kick effort in the 67th minute. Midfielder Makenzy Doniak was taken down in the box and the Mexican international took the kick from the spot.

Just 90 seconds later, forward Delphine Cascarino beat two Portland players and went to the end line. The French international hit a cross into the box that Sánchez towered over her defender and struck with her head, powering it past Portland goalkeeper Shelby Hogan.

San Diego earned their second penalty of the evening in the 85th minute when forward Amirah Ali took a shot that hit the hand of a Portland defender. Sánchez stepped up again and went to the same spot to beat Hogan.

Next on the schedule: San Diego heads on the road to face the Chicago Red Stars in regular season play on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast live on ION.

Notes:

The W Champions Cup is the sole pathway for teams to qualify for a spot in the new FIFA Women's Club World Cup, scheduled for January and February 2026.

Midfielder María Sánchez scored her third, fourth, and fifth Wave FC goals in tonight's match. Sánchez is the first Mexican international to record a hat-trick for an NWSL team.

Sánchez has been involved in nine out of the last 11 goals for Wave FC.

Forward Delphine Cascarino recorded her second assist for the club in all competitions since signing with San Diego on July 24 from Olympique Lyonnais.

Defender Perle Morroni earned her first start and appearance for the Wave. The French international signed with the Wave on Aug. 22 from Olympique Lyonnais.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 3:2 Portland Thorns FC

Scoring Summary:

POR - Smith (Spaanstra) 26'

POR - Turner (Moultrie) 54'

SD - Sánchez (Penalty Kick) 67'

SD Sánchez (Cascarino) 69'

SD - Sánchez (Penalty Kick) 85'

Misconduct Summary:

None

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Girma, D Lundkvist, D McNabb, D Morroni (Wesley 59'), M van Egmond, M Colaprico (Doniak 59'), M Cascarino (Westphal 90'), F Ali (Bennett 90+'), F Barcenas (Jones 59'), F Sánchez

Subs not used: GK Beall, GK Messner, D Torpey, M Ascanio, McCaskill, F Shaw, F Carusa

Portland Thorns FC: GK Hogan, D Sauerbrunn ©, D Obaze, D Muller, D Klingenberg (Reyes 68'), M Hirst (Moultrie HT), M Coffey, M Fleming (Sheva 75'), M Spaanstra, F Smith (Turner HT), F Weaver (D'Aquila HT)

Subs not used: GK Arnold, D Payne, D Mckenzie, M Wade-katoa, F Sinclair

Stats Summary: SD / POR

Shots: 20 / 8

Shots on Target: 9 / 4

Corners: 5 / 0

Fouls: 1 / 9

Offsides: 0 / 2

Possession: 67% / 33%

