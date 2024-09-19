Angel City Football Club Hosts Hello Kitty Night at September 23 Home Match against Portland Thorns FC at BMO Stadium

September 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) will celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary with Hello Kitty Night on Monday, September 23, at 7:00 p.m. PT (kickoff) at BMO Stadium as the club takes on Portland Thorns FC. This marks the first-ever celebration of Hello Kitty at a women's sports event.

"Angel City games are truly one of a kind. Our pre-and-post game day experiences are unforgettable, unique experiences that drive community and belonging. This Monday, we're setting a whole new bar with our Hello Kitty Night," said ACFC Co-Founder and President Julie Uhrman. "This is the first time Hello Kitty is partnering with a professional women's sporting club, and you can be sure we're going to bring the smiles."

"As Hello Kitty celebrates her 50th Anniversary, we're thrilled to bring her values of friendship, kindness and inclusivity to this special Angel City Football Club game night," said Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Management at Sanrio Inc. "Just like Hello Kitty, we know these athletes are a powerful source of inspiration and self-expression for their fans, and we are excited to spread friendship and smiles to everyone watching tonight.. It's going to be a supercute evening!"

Hello Kitty-themed activations will take place at the pre-match Street Fair outside of the stadium as well as fun and unique giveaways and pre-game activations on the field. Upon entering the gates, fans will be given Hello Kitty paper crowns. Custom ACFC x Hello Kitty Blankets will be available for pickup to fans who purchased the special ticket pack prior to the match.

Below please find details for the Hello Kitty activations for the September 23 match:

BMO Stadium - 7:00 p.m. (kickoff)

Three clap performed by Hello Kitty

Friendship Cam with Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty Trivia

Hello Kitty paper crown giveaway upon entry

Street Fair - S. Coliseum Dr, North of BMO Stadium/Beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Hello Kitty photo booth where fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with Hello Kitty

Friendship Bracelet making station

Hello Kitty face painting

