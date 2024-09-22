Caitlin Clark Named Unanimous Associated Press Rookie of the Year

September 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was unanimously named the 2024 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year, it was announced today. This recognition follows Clark's achievement as a four-time WNBA Rookie of the Month, three-time WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in August. Clark joins Aliyah Boston as the only Fever players to earn AP Rookie of the Year.

Clark started all 40 regular season games for the Fever and had a groundbreaking debut year, marked by numerous WNBA records. Clark finished the regular season leading rookies in scoring (19.2 ppg), field goals made (242), 3-point field goals made (122) assists (8.4 apg), steals (1.3 spg) and minutes (35.4 mpg). In addition to the rookie class, Clark topped the entire league in assists (337) and 3-point field goals made. Clark compiled the most points (769), assists and 3-point field goals made ever by a rookie in WNBA history. Her 769 points were not only the most recorded in a single-season in franchise history, but the most by a point guard in a single-season in WNBA history. On top of points, Clark's 337 assists broke the previously held single-season assist record of 316. Clark also tallied the most double-digit scoring games (35) by a rookie ever and the most double-doubles (14) in a season in franchise history and by a rookie guard in WNBA history.

Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double and also the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double. On July 17 during Indiana's first matchup of the regular season with the Dallas Wings, Clark recorded 19 assists - the most assists in a game in WNBA history. Additionally, Clark compiled the most games (12) with at least 10 assists in franchise history. On July 20, Clark made her WNBA All-Star debut, becoming just the third rookie in franchise history to start an All-Star game. During Clark's 26 minutes of All-Star playing time, she tied the second most assists recorded in an All-Star game with a game-high 10 assists. Clark also received the most All-Star Game votes in WNBA history with 700,735 votes. In August, Clark became the first player in league history to earn WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month honors in the same month.

The Indiana Fever begin postseason play today against the Connecticut Sun for Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Game 1 tips at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

