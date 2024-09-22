Fever Drop Game 1 against Sun on Sunday

September 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

UNCASVILLE, CONN. - The Indiana Fever dropped Game 1 of its first round series in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs against the Connecticut Sun, 93-69, on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Game 2 of this three-game series will be Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Indiana trailed 46-38 at halftime, but Connecticut outscored Indiana 47-31 in the second half to decide Game 1. Four Fever players scored in double figures in the loss, led by Kelsey Mitchell's 21 points, five assists and three rebounds in her WNBA postseason debut. Center Aliyah Boston recorded a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and added three assists and two blocks as well in her first postseason game. Fever forward Damiris Dantas, who entered today as one of four Fever players with postseason experience, came off the bench and recorded 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark ended with 11 points, eight assists, four rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot.

Mitchell scored the first points of the game on a layup, setting the stage for a back-and-forth opening quarter. Connecticut eventually pulled ahead, 23-20, to end a fast-paced first quarter. After fouling Fever guard Lexie Hull on a defensive closeout roughly six minutes into the game, Sun starting guard Tyasha Harris went down with an ankle injury and did not return for the remainder of the game. The Sun went on a 12-2 run toward the end of the first half and went into halftime with the eight-point lead. Indiana totaled five blocked shots and Dantas ended with 10 points after one half. Mitchell hit a 3-point field goal to cut Indiana's deficit to 48-43, but Sun guard Marina Mabrey quickly caught fire and ended with 11 points and three 3-point field goals in the third quarter alone. Connecticut ended the game on a 21-9 run and limited Indiana to only 12 points in the final quarter.

Four Sun players also scored in double-figures on Sunday, led by Mabrey's season-high 27 points, 20 of which came from the second half alone. Mabrey shot 5-of-12 from 3-point range and added three rebounds and three assists in the win off the bench. Sun forward DeWanna Bonner followed with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Bonner, who played her 31st playoff game on Sunday, passed Lindsay Whalen for second on the Sun all-time Playoffs assists list with 185. Sun guard DiJonai Carrington ended with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot. Sun forward Alyssa Thomas recorded the fourth triple-double of her postseason career with 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, passing Candace Parker for sixth on the all-time Playoffs assists list with 260. Connecticut outscored Indiana in paint points, 50-36, and bench points, 41-15.

The Fever will play Game 2 at the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday's game will be broadcast on ESPN.

