Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson Earn Associated Press 2024 Season Awards

September 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks forwards Dearica Hamby (Most Improved) and Rickea Jackson (All-Rookie Team) each won 2024 Associated Press end-of-season awards it was announced today.

Hamby made significant improvements in many areas in the 2024 season, which included her being named a WNBA All-Star and winning a bronze medal with the women's Olympic 3x3 team in Paris. In 2023, the Wake Forest graduate averaged 8.9 points (43.1% FG, 22% 3PT), 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. This year, Hamby increased her averages to 17.3 points (51.2% FG, 34.1% 3PT), 9.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Hamby also became the Sparks' single-season points leader, finishing the year with 691.

Jackson finished the season as one of the top and most efficient players in the rookie class, averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from distance. The Detroit native finished with 535 points on the season, surpassing Nneka Ogwumike for second all-time by a rookie in Sparks history, trailing only Candace Parker. The other players joining Jackson on the All- Rookie Team include Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Leonie Fiebich.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.