September 22 - 2024 WNBA Playoffs Game 1 Round 1 Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury Postgame Notes

September 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 102 (1-0), PHOENIX MERCURY 95 (0-1)

PLAYOFF GAME #1, PLAYOFF HOME GAME #1

TARGET CENTER, SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier - 38 3 Player Tie - 6 Williams - 8

Phoenix Mercury Cloud - 33 Griner/Cloud - 6 Cloud - 10

Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier led the way for Minnesota, scoring a game-high and a playoff-career-high 38 points on 11-of-19 from the field and 13-of-14 from the free throw line. She added six rebounds, four assists and one block in 39:51 minutes. This marks the second-most points scored by a Lynx player in postseason history, two points shy of Maya Moore's current 40-point record (Sept. 27, 2015 vs. Phoenix Mercury).

Collier became the first player in WNBA playoff history to have 38+ points/5+ rebounds/4+ assists/1 block in a single game.

Collier's 13 made free throws ties the franchise record for free throws made in a playoff game, tying Seimone Augustus' 13 against the Atlanta Dream on October 5, 2011. She joins Angel McCoughtry as the only players in WNBA playoff history with 38+ points on 13 or more free throws made.

With 23 of Collier's 38 points coming in the first half, she tied the franchise record for points in a single half. Augustus previously scored 23 points in the second half in game two of the Finals against Indiana on Oct. 17, 2012.

Collier joins Moore as the only two players in franchise history to have multiple 30+ point performances in the postseason, having previously scored 31 against the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 20, 2023.

Kayla McBride ended the game with 20 points, shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 7-of-7 from the charity stripe, three rebounds and four assists across 34:49 minutes. Tonight marked the fourth 20+ point performance of her playoff career (MR: Sept. 17, 2023 vs. Connecticut).

This marked the first game of McBride's postseason career shooting 100% from the free throw line on 7+ attempts.

Courtney Williams helped push the lead, adding nine points, a postseason-career-high eight assists and a postseason-career-high four steals in 25:29 minutes. She becomes the first Lynx player in postseason history to amass 8+ assists and 4+ steals in a game.

Team Notes

Minnesota is now 12-2 all time in the playoffs against the Phoenix and are 7-0 in the postseason against the Mercury since 2015.

Tonight marks the fifth time the Lynx have scored 100+ points the playoffs (MR: 101 against the Washington Mystics on September 12, 2017).

With a total of 31 assists, this evening marked the second time in franchise playoff history that Minnesota has amassed 30+ assists as a team.

Mercury Notes

Natasha Cloud led the effort for the Mercury, ending with 33 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in 38:11 minutes of action.

Next Game

The Lynx will play Phoenix in Game 2 on Wednesday, September 25 at Target Center. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT and the game can be seen nationally on ESPN and heard on KFAN+ (96.7) and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.