Atlanta Dream 69, New York Liberty 83

September 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Atlanta Dream (0-1) at New York Liberty (1-0)

Round 1, Game 1| September 22, 2024 | Barclays Center, Brooklyn NY

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 16 14 19 20 69

New York 29 19 21 14 83

Game Leaders Atlanta New York

Points Howard (14) Fiebich (21)

Rebounds Charles (7) Stewart (11)

Assists Howard, Canada (4) Laney-Hamilton, Ionescu (5)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the fifteenth time this season and the first time this playoff.

Atlanta falls behind New York in the best of three series, 0-1.

Howard led the Dream in scoring with 14 points to go along with six rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Charles led the team in rebounding with seven and 12 points.

Game Summary:

Q1:

Charles and Gray combined for 12 of the Dream's 16 first quarter points.

Gray went 2-for-5 from the field, adding one rebound and one assist.

Charles went 3-for-5 from the field, with one rebound.

Howard anchored the Dream defense with three steals and one block all herself.

Atlanta outscored the Liberty in the paint in the first, 8-4. The Dream went 4-for-9 as a group underneath the basket.

Q2:

Hillmon fueled the Dream offense midway through the second, notching seven consecutive points for Atlanta across a one-minute span to force a New York timeout.

Hillmon and Charles combined for 13 of the Dream's 14 second-quarter points.

Atlanta outpaced New York in fast break points, 5-2 in the second.

Charles headlined the Dream in the first half with 12 points and five rebounds.

Howard continued to impact on the defensive end, adding two more blocks in the second.

The Dream outscored the Liberty in points in the paint, 18-16, for the first half.

Q3:

Howard went off for 12 points in the third quarter, going 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

Canada followed with three points, while Gray and Jones chipped in two apiece.

Led by Howard, the Dream shot 42.9% from 3-point range in the third.

Atlanta outscored the Liberty in the paint, 6-2, and in fast break points, 5-2.

Q4:

Laeticia Amihere led the Dream in the fourth with eight points off the bench, going 3-for-5 from the field with five rebounds and one block.

Kalu and Jones followed with four points each.

Amihere and Lorela Cubaj each recorded blocks in the quarter.

Atlanta outscored New York in the paint, 14-10, and in second chance points, 4-2.

