Liberty Opens Playoff Series with a Win

September 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







On Sunday, the New York Liberty (1-0) defeated the Atlanta Dream (0-1), 83-69, to take a 1-0 lead in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Postseason.

The Liberty made 73% of their field goal attempts in the first quarter against Atlanta, setting a new franchise record for highest field goal percentage in the first quarter of a playoff game all-time.

The Liberty's first miss of the game came at 2:33 of the first quarter against Atlanta. This marks the longest stretch of game time without a missed field goal or free throw to start a postseason game in WNBA history, per Elias Sports Bureau.

New York's five three-pointers in the opening period tied for the team's most three-pointers in a single postseason quarter since 2008.

The Liberty recorded at least 15 assists for the 125th consecutive game, including both regular season and postseason games, which is the longest such streak in WNBA history by more than 50 games.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : New York went on a 25-7 run from the 9:05 mark of the first to the 1:34 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on an 8-0 run from the 3:12 mark of the second to the 1:33 mark of the second quarter.

Q4 : Atlanta went on an 8-0 run from the 7:52 mark of the fourth to the 5:32 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Leonie Fiebich, who was named to the AP All-Rookie Team earlier today, led the Liberty offense with a career-high 21 points on 88% (7-8) shooting from the field and 100% (4-4) shooting from deep to become the first rookie in WNBA history to make at least four three-pointers in a single playoff game without a single miss from beyond the arc. Fiebich converted her first six field-goal attempts to tie the Liberty franchise record for most consecutive field goals made to begin a playoff game all-time. She also recorded a +25 plus-minus, which ties Lindsay Whalen for the fourth-best plus-minus by a rookie in a single playoff game all-time.

Leonie scored 15 points on 100% (5-5) shooting from the field in the first half, setting a new WNBA record for most points scored without a miss in the first half of a postseason game among players with at least one three-point attempt. Fiebich's 15 first-half points also tied Breanna Stewart and Angel McCoughtry for the third-most by a rookie in their first career postseason half, trailing Tamika Catchings and Elena Delle Donne.

Breanna Stewart finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three assists, three blocks, and two steals. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month for September recorded her sixth double-double in a Liberty uniform to pass Tari Phillips for the second-most postseason double-doubles in Liberty postseason history. This marked Stewart's first career playoff game with at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five stocks (steals + blocks), and the second such game in Liberty playoff history. Breanna also recorded her 25th career 20-point game in the playoffs to tie Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings for the third-most 20-point games in WNBA postseason history. Stewart, who was named to the AP All-WNBA First Team earlier today, also tied Angel McCoughtry for the longest streak of consecutive double-digit scoring performances in WNBA postseason history with her 33rd consecutive playoff game with at least 10 points.

Sabrina Ionescu recorded 17 points with five assists and five rebounds while making one three-pointer to extend her streak of playoff games with at least one made three-pointer to 15, passing Crystal Robinson for the longest such streak in Liberty postseason history. Sabrina, who topped the WNBA with nine double-digit scoring performances during first quarters this regular season, led all scorers with 12 points during the opening period against the Dream.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored 10 points on 50% (5-10) shooting from the field against her former team and tied for the game high with five assists. Laney-Hamilton passed Cappie Pondexter for sixth on the Liberty's all-time playoff scoring list (221 points), and Betnijah also moved into the Liberty's top five for most field goals made in the postseason (89).

Courtney Vandersloot became the WNBA's all-time leader in playoff assists with her 365th career postseason assist at 4:88 of the fourth quarter, passing Sue Bird. Vandersloot finished with four points, three rebounds, and three assists to go along with a pair of steals.

Jonquel Jones finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and three assists against Atlanta. Jonquel made her first three shots from the field and shot 100% (3-3) from the free-throw line.

LIBERTY 83 | DREAM 69

NEW YORK LEADS SERIES 1-0

September 22, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

DREAM 16 14 19 20 83

LIBERTY 29 19 21 14 69

GAME LEADERS

NEW YORK ATLANTA

POINTS Fiebich (21) Howard (14)

REBOUNDS Stewart (11) Charles (7)

ASSISTS Ionescu, Laney-Hamilton (5) Canada, Howard (4)

