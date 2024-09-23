Whisenhunt Named Showboats HC; Monos to Serve as GM

September 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The United Football League has named Ken Whisenhunt as the new head coach of the Memphis Showboats. The league has also announced Jim Monos as the team's new general manager.

"We're thrilled to add both Ken and Jim to the UFL to lead our Memphis Showboats franchise," UFL President/CEO Russ Brandon said. "Both men bring deep football credentials and pedigree to our league as we continue to build our football ecosystem."

"We are very excited to welcome Ken Whisenhunt and Jim Monos to the UFL family," UFL Executive Vice President for Football Operations Daryl Johnston said. "Jim was part of the New Orleans Saints personnel department when they won Super Bowl XLIV and Ken was the offensive coordinator with Pittsburgh when they won Super Bowl XL and as head coach was 35 seconds from leading the Arizona Cardinals to a Championship over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. The Showboats have two foundational pieces in place as they prepare for UFL Season 2."

Whisenhunt has an extensive coaching background, including two stints as a head coach in the National Football League and a Super Bowl Championship as offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I'm truly excited about this opportunity," Whisenhunt said. "I have been watching these leagues over the past few years and I'm amazed at how things have grown and advanced. I'm looking forward to working with these young men. I know how important it is for them to have the opportunity to play professional football and have the possibility of getting to the NFL or back to the NFL.

"I have known and respected Russ Brandon and Daryl Johnston for many years," Whisenhunt added. "So, I'm truly excited about the opportunity to work with them and be a part of the United Football League."

Whisenhunt was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for six seasons (2007-2012), winning two NFC West Division Championships (2008, 2009), an NFC Championship and a berth in Super Bowl XLIII following the 2008 season. In addition, he served as head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and 2015.

Whisenhunt earned a Super Bowl Championship ring as offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who won Super Bowl XL (following the 2006 season). He was on the Steelers' staff for six seasons, beginning as the tight ends coach from 2001-03 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2001, a role he held through the 2006 season.

Most recently, Whisenhunt served as Special Assistant to the Head Coach under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama for the 2023 season. He also spent two seasons (2021-22) with Penn State University as an offensive analyst.

His most recent stint in the NFL was as offensive coordinator for the Chargers from 2016-2019 and served in that capacity for the Chargers in 2013. He has also coached for the New York Jets (2000, special teams); Cleveland Browns (1999, tight ends); and Baltimore Ravens (1997-98, tight ends). Whisenhunt got his start in coaching with Vanderbilt University, where he coached special teams, tight ends and H-backs in 1995 and 1996.

Whisenhunt was an eight-year player in the NFL, playing tight end/H-back for Atlanta (1985-88), Washington (1989-90) and the New York Jets (1991-92). He played his collegiate football at Georgia Tech, where he was a two-time First Team All-ACC selection at tight end and earned Honorable Mention All-America honors as a senior in 1984.

New Showboats' general manager Monos is no stranger to professional football, with experience in the NFL and in spring leagues.

Monos served as Senior Director of Football Operations with the XFL in 2022 and 2023. He was also the Director of Player Personnel for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.

Monos served as Director of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills from 2013-2017. Among the players drafted during Monos' time with the Bills were: Sammy Watkins, Matt Milano, Dion Dawkins and Tre'Davious White.

"Thank you to Russ Brandon and Daryl Johnston for this special opportunity," Monos said. "I am looking forward to helping Coach Whisenhunt build the best team we possibly can to represent Memphis."

Earlier in his career, Monos served as an area scout for the New Orleans Saints, where he earned a Super Bowl ring following the 2010 season. Previously, he served in the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2025 United Football League Kickoff Weekend begins March 28. Memphis Showboats season tickets go on sale to the general public on October 15. For more information or to make a deposit toward seats prior to the on-sale date, visit www.TheUFL.com/tickets.

