Memphis Hustle Finalize Coaching Staff

September 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, today finalized their coaching staff, promoting lead assistant T.C. Swirsky to head coach. Danielle Boiago, Nick Covington, Jack Hostetler and Rob Sanicola will serve as assistant coaches on Swirsky's staff.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 20, 2024

Memphis Hustle Finalize Coaching Staff - Memphis Hustle

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.