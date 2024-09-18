Panthers Name David Eisenberg as New Team President

September 18, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE - The Bay Area Panthers have named former San Francisco 49ers executive David Eisenberg as the new Team President.

"We've scored a huge touchdown with the addition of David. His business acumen and sports industry experience will provide a significant boost to our growth as a competitive and exciting Bay Area sports franchise," said Panthers' owner Roy Choi.

With the 49ers, Eisenberg served as Vice President of Content, Digital, and Social Marketing. In his role, Eisenberg oversaw all content on the 49ers and Levi's Stadium platforms, including websites, social media accounts, email communication, and the team app.

Under Eisenberg's guidance, the 49ers won a Northern California Emmy Award in 2022 and 2023 and were a finalist for the Best in Sports Social Media Award by Sports Business Journal for their campaigns around the team's Mexico City game in 2022.

Eisenberg's career working in sports spans nearly two decades, having worked closely with NFL, NBA, NHL and others in previous roles with American Express, Google, StubHub, Ticketmaster and Skillz.

"I am thrilled to join the Panthers and continue to build on the success the organization has experienced to date both on and off the field", Eisenberg said. "A big thanks to (owner) Roy Choi for putting his trust in me to lead the front office forward, and in lock step with Coach Rob Keefe who has established a championship culture on the field."

