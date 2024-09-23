Brooklyn Football Club Appoints Jessica Silva as Head Coach

September 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced a two-year contract with Jessica Silva to be the first-ever head coach of its women's team for the remainder of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Silva will take charge of Brooklyn Football Club ahead of the September 25 home match versus Dallas Trinity FC at Columbia University's Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium in Manhattan.

Silva brings significant international coaching experience from Canada and France. Born and raised in Montreal with Portuguese and Italian heritage, she attended McGill University and advanced through the coaching ranks at her youth club, McGill University, and the National Training Center. She has served as an assistant coach for Canada's U15, U17, and U20 women's national teams.

"I want to thank the Brooklyn Football Club's ownership group and all those who made this possible," said Jessica Silva, Brooklyn Football Club women's head coach. "I look forward to helping build a professional women's club in one of the five boroughs of NYC. I am really excited to lead our women's team in its inaugural year in the USL Super League, but it is mostly about being in Brooklyn and representing women's sports. As I learned more about the community, its values, its multicultural setting, and its love for sports, I realized I was going to feel right at home."

Silva was the first woman in Canada to earn her UEFA A License in France. Her international career began when she was recruited by US Orléans as their Head of Academy & Development and assistant coach to the first team. She later joined the historic French club FC Metz, where she was the Sporting Director and Head Coach of their women's program, competing in the 1st and 2nd Divisions. Under her leadership, FC Metz navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and finished second overall in her final season. During her seven years in France, she also obtained the UEFA A Advanced Diploma in Advanced Management and Coaching.

For all questions about tickets, please contact your point of purchase or visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com/columbia. If you purchased Season Tickets, 3+ Game Pick 'Em Plans, or group tickets, please contact Brooklyn FC directly at tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com or call (347) 714-5140. For those who purchased single-match tickets through SeatGeek, please contact them directly at (888) 798-8826 during their business hours of 9:00am - 1:00am EST.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 23, 2024

Brooklyn Football Club Appoints Jessica Silva as Head Coach - Brooklyn FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.