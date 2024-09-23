DC Power Football Club and USL Super League Reschedule Two Matches at Audi Field in October

September 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club and the USL Super League have announced an update to the Power FC game schedule at Audi Field.

Power FC's match against Tampa Bay Sun FC, originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4 with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET, has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 2 with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

In addition, Power FC's match against Lexington SC, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. ET, has been rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

All tickets purchased for the match will be transferred to the rescheduled date. For fans unable to attend the rescheduled matches, refunds will be provided.

Power FC Updated Schedule:

Wednesday, October 2 Opponent: Tampa Bay Sun FC Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 25 Opponent: Lexington SC Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

