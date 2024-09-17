United Football League Returns March 28

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League (UFL) today announced its return date for the 2025 season. The UFL Kickoff Weekend begins March 28.

The league's 2025 season will kick off on a new night, adding Friday night football to its spring schedule. Media partners ESPN, ABC and FOX will once again air all UFL games.

"Adding Friday nights to our spring football schedule speaks to how strong our league has become," said President and CEO Russ Brandon. "Our teams have been working diligently this offseason to prepare for 2025 and look forward to bringing that work to life and sharing it with our fans in season two."

The 2025 UFL season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule followed by Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship on Saturday, June 14th. In addition, next season's schedule will feature ten Friday night games broadcast on FOX.

Season tickets for 2025 are set to go on sale to the general public starting October 15. UFL fans looking to secure their seats with their favorite team can now place a deposit toward their seats by visiting theufl.com/tickets.

