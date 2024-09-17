UFL Announces 2025 Kickoff Weekend

September 17, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League (UFL) today announced its return date for the 2025 season. The UFL Kickoff Weekend begins March 28.

The league's 2025 season will kick off on a new night, adding Friday night football to its spring schedule. Media partners ESPN, ABC and FOX will once again air all UFL games.

"Adding Friday nights to our spring football schedule speaks to how strong our league has become," said President and CEO Russ Brandon. "Our teams have been working diligently this offseason to prepare for 2025, and look forward to bringing that work to life and sharing it with our fans in season two."

The 2025 UFL season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule followed by Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship on Saturday, June 14th. In addition, next season's schedule will feature ten Friday night games broadcast on FOX.

The St. Louis Battlehawks will host six home games in the 2025 season.

Season tickets for 2025 are set to go on sale to the general public starting October 15. Fans looking to secure their seating can place a deposit toward their seats by visiting theufl.com/tickets.

Fans who place a deposit for tickets prior to the public on sale date will have an exclusive window to select seats before tickets go on sale to the general public. Current season ticket members have received step-by-step instructions on how to renew their seats for the 2025 season.

United Football League Stories from September 17, 2024

