Las Vegas Goes To Calgary For A Sunday Matchup

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - In their second game of the weekend, the Desert Dogs (2-7) will face off against the Calgary Roughnecks (5-4) at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. PST.

This marks the first time in Desert Dogs history that they will play two games in the same weekend. Desert Dogs' captain Connor Kirst expressed the team's excitement for the back-to-back challenge.

"You're usually sitting on the loss for a week, but now you get to take the 24-hours to rest your bodies and battle again on Sunday. We are all excited," Kirst said.

LAST GAME NOTES:

The Desert Dogs fell to the Vancouver Warriors on Friday, Feb. 14, in a 12-8 loss in a game where they were outplayed. No Desert Dogs player managed to score more than one goal. Warriors' goalie Aden Walsh was dominant, stopping nearly every shot he faced and finishing with an 81% save percentage, preventing Las Vegas from gaining any offensive momentum.

On a positive note, Desert Dogs defenseman David Brock reached a milestone by recording his 800th career loose ball recovery in the NLL.

OPPOSITION UPDATE:

The Calgary Roughnecks are also playing their second game of the weekend after suffering a 16-12 loss to the Saskatchewan Rush on Friday, Feb. 14. The Roughnecks struggled in the fourth quarter, allowing the Rush to go on a three-goal scoring run.

Calgary's top scorers this season include Curtis Dickson with 58 points (26G, 31A), Jesse King with 53 points (15G, 38A), and Dane Dobbie with 38 points (23G, 15A). Three different goalies have seen playing time for the Roughnecks, but Cam MacLeod has handled the majority of the workload. This season, he has stopped 288 of 389 shots.

MILESTONES:

Jonathan Donville - 1 assist away from 150 NLL career assists

Casey Jackson - 3 goals away from 150 NLL career goals

Jack Hannah - 11 points from 200 career points in the NLL

LVDD POINT LEADERS:

#33 Jack Hannah: 49 points (21G, 28A)

#3 Jonathan Donville: 36 points (9G, 30A)

#21 Casey Jackson: 26 points (15G, 12A)

#67 Kyle Killen: 24 points (11G, 13A)

#19 Adam Poitras: 22 points (11G, 11A)

You can catch the Desert Dogs on ESPN+, NLL+, and SSSEN (over the air channel 5.2, Cox 125) as they take on the Calgary Roughnecks at 4 p.m. PST.

