Black Bears Beat FireWolves in Dominant Fashion

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







It was an eventful game to say the least, as the Ottawa Black Bears dominated the Albany FireWolves to win by a score of 18-9. Jeff Teat had a nine-point night which included six goals, while Kiel Matisz had an eight-point night of his own. Reilly O'Connor made an immediate impact his return from injury, recording two goals and three assists.

Game breakdown

The FireWolves were quick to strike first right off the opening face-off just eight seconds into the game. It was Tye Kurtz with his 19th goal of the season putting the FireWolves up 1-0 early.

Quick to respond was none other than Jacob Dunbar, the icebreaker specialist for the Black Bears. Scoring his team-leading 18th goal of the season just 44 seconds into the game, Dunbar tied things back up at 1-1. His goal marked the fifth time this season that Dunbar scored the Black Bears' first goal of the game. Jeff Teat and Connor Kearnan both picked up assists on Dunbar's tying goal.

The FireWolves got one back to regain their lead at 2-1 when Patrick Kaschalk scored his fourth goal of the season at 5:10 into the first quarter.

A power play opportunity for the Black Bears at 6:27 saw Jeff Teat waste no time to tie the game. Just seven seconds into the power play, Teat buried his 14th goal of the season to make it 2-2. Assisting Teat's goal was Reilly O'Connor in his first game back from injury.

Giving the Black Bears their first lead of the game was Ron John with 7:52 remaining in the opening quarter. The goal, John's second of the season, came assisted by Taggart Clark.

Alex Simmons scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season to tie things back up at 3-3 with 7:06 remaining in the first quarter.

The eventful first quarter continued when Matt Marinier scored his first goal of the season with five minutes remaining to regain the Black Bears' lead. The FireWolves were quick to challenge the goal, but after review the call stood and the goal counted. Receiving credit for assists on the goal were John LaFontaine and Andrew Borgatti.

The first two-goal lead of the game belonged to the Black Bears, as Jeff Teat scored his second goal of the game with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter. Kiel Matisz picked up the lone assist on Teat's goal.

Completing the hat trick just 49 seconds later, Jeff Teat scored his third goal of the game and 16th of the season to extend the Black Bears' lead to 6-3. Jacob Dunbar and Kiel Matisz each got their second points of the night with assists on Teat's goal.

Picking up steam, Jeff Teat made it four goals on the night - three in just over a minute - to give the Black Bears a 7-3 lead. Coming with 2:21 remaining in the first quarter, Larson Sundown and Kevin Brownell assisted Teat's goal.

Kiel Matisz scored his fifth goal of the season for his third point of the night with 1:42 remaining in the quarter, making it 8-3 for the Black Bears. Connor Kearnan and Jeff Teat assisted Matisz' goal.

Following the goal, the FireWolves made a change in goal as Andrew Kidd entered the game in relief of Doug Jamieson.

The goalie change didn't slow Jeff Teat down, as the Black Bears' captain made no mistake scoring his fifth goal of the night with 14 seconds left in the opening quarter. Reilly O'Connor and Kiel Matisz both assisted Teat's goal, which marked his seventh point of the night.

Following the first quarter, the Black Bears held a commanding 9-3 lead to start things off.

Just as he opened the Black Bears' first quarter scoring, Jacob Dunbar opened their scoring in the second. With his second goal of the game at 1:50, Dunbar put Ottawa at double-digits with a 10-3 lead over the FireWolves. Taggart Clark and Jeff Teat assisted Dunbar's goal, the Black Bears' seventh straight.

Getting one back for the FireWolves was Dyson Williams with his 13 goal of the season at 4:10 into the second quarter, making it 10-4.

The FireWolves struck again 22 seconds later, with Ethan Walker's 17th goal of the season. The Black Bears challenged the goal, but just like the game's prior challenge, the review found no infraction and the call stood. As a result, the FireWolves cut the Black Bears' lead to 10-5.

With their second power play of the night, the Black Bears struck immediately as Larson Sundown scored his 10th goal of the season at 5:43 in the second. Connor Kearnan and Kiel Matisz continued their offensive nights as they assisted the goal, making it 11-5.

With four assists already on the night, Connor Kearnan got his first goal of the evening and ninth of the season with 3:02 remaining in the second quarter. The goal came on the power play, making the Black Bears 3/3 on the man advantage. Kiel Matisz and Reilly O'Connor received assists on Kearnan's goal.

Following a penalty against the FireWolves, the Black Bears continued their perfect power play streak when Larson Sundown notched his second of the game with 1:17 left in the half to put the Black Bears up 13-5. Kiel Matisz earned the lone assist on Sundown's goal.

Chaos ensued as tensions boiled towards the end of the second quarter, but the Black Bears headed into halftime up 13-5.

Following the completion of the second quarter, Doug Jamieson reentered the goal for Albany.

The Black Bears opened the scoring in the third quarter at 4:33, when a bouncing shot from John LaFontaine trickled into the back of the net to put Ottawa up 14-5. The goal, LaFontaine's second of the season, came unassisted.

Back at it was Jeff Teat scoring his sixth goal of the game with 4:27 remaining in the third quarter to put the score at 15-5. Marking Teat's ninth point of the game, the goal came assisted by Jacob Dunbar and Reilly O'Connor.

A five-on-three power play opportunity for the Black Bears only lasted nine seconds as Reilly O'Connor scored his third goal of the season for his fourth point of the night. The goal came with just 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter, assisted by Connor Kearnan and Kiel Matisz.

With O'Connor's goal late in the third quarter, the Black Bears headed into the final frame up by a score of 16-5.

Picking up where he left off, Reilly O'Connor opened the fourth quarter scoring just in when he buried his second goal of the game to extend the Black Bears' lead to 17-5. Like his first goal, O'Connor's second came on the power play. Connor Kearnan picked up his sixth assist of the night while Jake Stevens picked up his first.

The FireWolves got one back with 8:09 remaining in the game. Ethan Walker's second goal of the game came on the power play, making it 17-6 in favour of Ottawa.

Alex Simmons scored his second goal of the game 24 seconds later as Albany picked up some offence.

Making it three in a row for the FireWolves was Alex Simmons, completing the hat trick with his second goal in a row at 8:15. Following the pair of goals by Simmons, the Black Bears held a 17-8 lead with 6:45 remaining in play.

Sam Firth continued the FireWolves' comeback efforts with 5:05 to play as he scored his 10th goal of the season to cut the Black Bears' lead to 17-9.

Following a chaotic scramble behind Albany's net with 4:13 to play, the Black Bears were awarded a penalty shot as well as a five-on-three-man advantage. Jacob Dunbar stepped up to take the penalty shot and had no problem converting for his third goal of the game to complete the hat trick. The goal put Ottawa up 18-9 and saw Dunbar hit the 20-goal marker.

