Seals Take Down Undefeated Buffalo
February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals News Release
Wes Berg's fifth goal of the night, 5:02 into overtime, sent shockwaves through Buffalo's KeyBank Center as the Seals ended Buffalo's 16-game winning streak with a 14-13 overtime victory.
And Berg's heroics wouldn't have been possible were it not for Zach Currier's goal with six seconds left in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 13-13 and sent it into the extra session.
For the second straight week, Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri came up clutch when the team needed him most. After surrendering a goal that gave Buffalo a 13-11 lead with 6:54 left in regulation, "Rigsy" didn't allow another over the next 11:56 as part of a 39-save effort.
With the win, the Seals' second in a row, San Diego improves to 5-5 on the season. They will return to Pechanga Arena next Saturday night (Feb. 22) for another matchup against the Bandits.
