Game Prep: Black Bears at FireWolves

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears are back on the road tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET when they head to New York to take on the Albany FireWolves.

A hungry Black Bears team will be coming to play tonight as they look to get back in the win column following a 11-8 loss to the Calgary Roughnecks on January 31. Ottawa made a push for the comeback but fell just short.

Eric Fannell and Jacob Dunbar both had four-point nights, with Fannell recording four assists while Dunbar scored a hat trick and an assist.

A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

Most recently, the FireWolves fell to the Buffalo Bandits by a score of 16-10 on Saturday, February 1. Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Black Bears and FireWolves match up:

Jacob Dunbar (17) - GOALS - Alex Simmons (20)

Jeff Teat (26) - ASSISTS - Alex Simmons (36)

Jeff Teat (39) - POINTS - Alex Simmons (56)

Brent Noseworthy (46) - LOOSE BALLS - Joe Nardella (78)

Zach Higgins (309) - SAVES - Doug Jamieson (348)

Don't miss a thing! Fans can watch tonight's game on TSN+ or NLL+, and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.