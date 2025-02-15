Big Run Propels Vancouver Past Vegas 12-8

LAS VEGAS, NV - A six-goal run stretching from late in the first quarter to early in the third quarter launched the Vancouver Warriors to an impressive 12-8 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in front of 4,925 attendees in Henderson, Nevada.

Marcus Klarich had a breakout night for the Warriors in the win, chalking up four goals and adding an assist while Keegan Bal had another stellar game, scoring twice and adding seven assists for nine points on the evening. Also scoring for Vancouver were Adam Charalambides with a pair, Payton Cormier, Kevin Crowley, Owen Grant and Riley Loewen with singles. Bal's seven assists and nine points propelled him past the 300 assist and 500-point marks in his career, while the veteran Loewen's two points on the evening moved him to 400 career points as well.

Aden Walsh turned aside 34 shots for the victory.

The Warriors move to 5-5 on the season and will head back home to face the front-running Saskatchewan Rush next Friday night, February 21st, at Rogers Arena. Opening faceoff is set for 7:00pm.

