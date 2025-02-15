Rush Run Over Rochester For Eighth Win Of The Season
February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush ran over the Rochester Knighthawks 17-9 on Co-op Field Saturday night.
Rochester opened the scoring, coming out firing with a 5-3 lead after the first quarter. Zach Manns, Mike Triolo and Robert Church found the back of the net.
Clark Walter went off in the second quarter, scoring a hat trick while Austin Shanks, Matt Hossack and Keegan Bell kept the offence rolling as Saskatchewan went up 9-6 at the half.
Shanks, Church and Manns provided the spark in the third quarter, putting the Rush up 13-8 heading into the fourth quarter.
Robert Church would add two more goals in the 4th, while Shanks and Mike Messenger rounded out the route as Saskatchewan dumped Rochester 17-9.
Between the pipes, Frank Scigliano made 39 saves for his 6th win of the season. Jake Boudreau led the team with 13 loose balls, while Messenger had four caused turnovers on defence.
Saskatchewan went 3 / 4 on the powerplay, won 15/30 faceoffs in the game and blocked 10 shots.
Next up, the Rush take on Ryan Dilks and the Vancouver Warriors on Friday, February 21st.
The Saskatchewan Rush are back on Co-op Field in a couple weeks when the Buffalo Bandits come to SaskTel Centre for a 7:00PM start on Saturday, March 1st.
