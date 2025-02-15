Player Transactions

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Albany FireWolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jakson Raposo on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Turner Evans on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates and Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

