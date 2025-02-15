FireWolves Fight to the End in Loss to Ottawa

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves' Patrick Kaschalk and Tye Kurtz on game night

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves (2-8) fought hard, but could not hold back the Ottawa Black Bears (5-4) in a physical game that saw the Black Bears come away with the win 18-9 on Indigenous Celebration Night. It was a special night with Indigenous musicians and dancers performing during pregame and halftime. Lacrosse legend and Faithkeeper of the Haudenosaunee, Oren Lyons, was also honored as the Hero of the Game.

The FireWolves were led offensively by Tye Kurtz who finished the game with 6 points on 1 goal and 5 assists. Scoring was rounded out by Alex Simmons with 3 goals, Ethan Walker with 3 points (2g, 1a), Sam Firth with 3 points (1g, 2a), Dyson Williams 3 points (1g, 2a), and Patrick Kaschalk. Joe Nardella was dominant in the faceoff circle winning 18 out of 28 faceoffs taken.

The game started out at a torrid pace with the FireWolves starting hot out of the gates as Kurtz scored off the opening faceoff to quickly make it 1-0. But Ottawa would respond less than a minute later to even the score at 1-1. The teams would continue to trade goals as Kaschalk found the back of the net off a transition opportunity and the Black Bears answered with two quick goals to bring it to 3-2. Simmons would respond on the power play with a blistering shot to tie the game again at 3-3. Then Ottawa found their rhythm as they rattled off six straight goals to end the first quarter with a lead of 9-3.

The second quarter was also high scoring with the Black Bears adding another tally to extend their lead to 10-3. However, Albany would show no quit as Williams and Walker scored two goals in under 30 seconds to cut the lead to 10-5. The game would start to get physical and the FireWolves were hit with several penalties which Ottawa capitalized on as they scored three power play goals in a row to end the first half with the Black Bears leading 13-5.

The Black Bears scoring run continued into the second half as they continued to find the back of the net and go on another run as they brought the score to 17-5. Albany would then get goals from Walker, two from Simmons, and one from Firth to bring the score to 17-9. Ottawa added one more goal on the power play and the game would end with the Black Bears winning the battle of the capital cities 18-9.

The FireWolves return to action next Saturday, February 22 at MVP Arena against the Philadelphia Wings.

