Bandits' 7-Game Undefeated Streak Broken in 14-13 OT Loss to San Diego

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







Dhane Smith (2+6), Ian MacKay (3+3), Josh Byrne (3+2), Chris Cloutier (1+3) all had 4-plus points in the loss while Matt Vinc made 42 saves.

The Buffalo Bandits' undefeated start came to an end with a 14-13 overtime loss to the San Diego Seals at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Dhane Smith (2+6), Ian MacKay (3+3), Josh Byrne (3+2) and Chris Cloutier (1+3) all recorded four-plus points in the loss while Matt Vinc made 42 saves.

The Bandits were six seconds from improving to 8-0 when Zach Currier netted the tying goal for the Seals. Wesley Berg scored the winner with 9:58 remaining in overtime.

"Unfortunately, we ended up on the short end of the stick, but I thought the guys fought hard," head coach John Tavares said. "Made silly mistakes and unforced errors and it caught up to us a few times but overall, I think you have to be proud of them. It's a long run and it had to come to an end sometime. The goal wasn't to go 18-0."

Next home game: Saturday, March 8 vs. Calgary (Hometown Heroes Night)

San Diego set the tone, scoring four goals before the midway point of the opening quarter. With eight seconds left in the quarter and the Bandits on the power play, Smith ripped a shot from just under the KeyBank Center logo on the floor and scored, making it 4-1.

The Seals again started the next quarter hot, scoring right off the faceoff. However, Buffalo quickly responded with a pair of goals from Byrne and a goal from Buchanan in a span of 1:15.

Following another Seals goal, the Bandits scored back-to-back within 11 seconds. Ian MacKay snuck behind his defender, getting open for a pass from Smith and giving him a 1-on-1 with the San Diego goalkeeper. Right after, Connor Farrell won the faceoff and went right to the goal, scoring his first career NLL goal and tying the game at six. The moment stirred the Banditland crowd.

"I knew I wanted to try and score at home because I love this crowd. They're amazing," Farrell said. "They've always had my back and ever since I came here my first day, they've had my back, so I love them."

The Seals scored twice to close out the first half to snatch back control of the lead.

For the first nine minutes of the third quarter, Buffalo and San Diego traded goals, with each team scoring twice to make it 10-8.

Then, San Diego put themselves down two men thanks to a holding penalty and a deadball foul, allowing Buffalo the opportunity to tie the game.

Ian MacKay and Smith played give and go, toying with the three-man Seals defense until Smith fed MacKay who had a wide-open net to shoot at, bringing Buffalo within one.

Thirty seconds later, an errant San Diego pass went right to Smith. He spotted Kyle Buchanan coming off the bench all by himself, giving himself a 1-on-1 with the keeper, getting his shot past him. Buchanan's goal tied the game for the first time since the 8:30 mark in the second quarter.

"Being behind and fighting, that is definitely tiring, and you don't want to take it easy when you have the lead," MacKay said. "When you have the lead, the game feels a little easier because you're not crawling back as much. (Yesterday and today), was proud of how we continued to fight back."

A minute later, San Diego scored to break the tie and once again reclaim the lead going into the final quarter.

The Bandits made quick work at the start of the fourth, scoring 1:10 into the quarter on a goal from MacKay. Three minutes later, they took their first lead of the game on a diving Smith goal. Then, to extend their lead to 13-11, Nick Weiss went coast-to-coast and buried his third goal of the season.

However, in the last five minutes of the game, San Diego countered. A goal with 4:51 left brought the Buffalo lead down to one and then a goal with five seconds remaining tied the game and sent it to overtime.

5:02 into overtime, San Diego scored to win the game.

"That's what we have to preach, that it's a competitive league," Tavares said. "Like I said, we have San Diego again next week, so we have another tough battle, and we'll try to start another (winning) streak."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.