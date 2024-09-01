Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 1, 2024

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces take an authoritative 97-79 dub over the Phoenix Mercury

A'ja Wilson put on an absolute clinic dropping 41 PTS & 17 REB on 16-23 FG!

