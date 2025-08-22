Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2025
Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Mercury 83-61 to pick up their 9th consecutive win-matching the franchise's longest win streak since moving to Las Vegas!
A'ja Wilson led the way with 19 PTS & 13 REB.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
