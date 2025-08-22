WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2025

Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Mercury 83-61 to pick up their 9th consecutive win-matching the franchise's longest win streak since moving to Las Vegas!

A'ja Wilson led the way with 19 PTS & 13 REB.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 22, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central