Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2025

Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Mercury 83-61 to pick up their 9th consecutive win-matching the franchise's longest win streak since moving to Las Vegas!

A'ja Wilson led the way with 19 PTS & 13 REB.

