WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 27, 2025

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


The Las Vegas Aces get the win over the Dallas Wings 106-80!

Jackie Young had 24 PTS, 8 AST, 3 REB & 5 3PM while Arike Ogunbowale contributed 18 PTS, 3 REB & 4 AST

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 27, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central