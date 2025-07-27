Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 27, 2025

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces get the win over the Dallas Wings 106-80!

Jackie Young had 24 PTS, 8 AST, 3 REB & 5 3PM while Arike Ogunbowale contributed 18 PTS, 3 REB & 4 AST

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.