Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 27, 2025
July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces get the win over the Dallas Wings 106-80!
Jackie Young had 24 PTS, 8 AST, 3 REB & 5 3PM while Arike Ogunbowale contributed 18 PTS, 3 REB & 4 AST
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
