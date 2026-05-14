Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 13, 2026
Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun, 98-69, on the road!
Chennedy Carter: 27 PTS, 13-16 FGM, 8 REB, 4 AST A'ja Wilson: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK Jewell Loyd: 11 PTS, 3 3PM Jackie Young: 11 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL
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The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes at Toronto Tempo 5/13 - Seattle Storm
- WNBA and NBA Approve Sale of Connecticut Sun to Tilman J. Fertitta; Team to Relocate to Houston in 2027 - WNBA
- Preview: Sky to Take on 2-0 Valkyries in Second Game of Road Trip - Chicago Sky
- Atlanta Dream Sign Amy Okonkwu to Developmental Contract - Atlanta Dream
- Minnesota Lynx Announce Partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water - Minnesota Lynx
- ESPN Networks Delivered Second Most-Watched WNBA Regular-Season Game Ever with Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever on May 9 - WNBA
- Lynx Hold on at Phoenix - Minnesota Lynx
- Liberty Suffer First Loss at Portland - New York Liberty
- Dream Starts the Season 2-0 with a Win in Dallas - Atlanta Dream
- Dream Tops Dallas on the Road - Atlanta Dream
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