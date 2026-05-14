Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 13, 2026

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun, 98-69, on the road!

Chennedy Carter: 27 PTS, 13-16 FGM, 8 REB, 4 AST A'ja Wilson: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK Jewell Loyd: 11 PTS, 3 3PM Jackie Young: 11 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.