Lake Erie Crushers Postponed

July 15, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Thursday night's game between the Lake Erie Crushers and Gateway Grizzlies at Mercy Health Stadium has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a double header on Tuesday, July 27. The first pitch in game one of the twin bill is scheduled for 5:05 PM.

The Crushers are back in action at Mercy Health Stadium on Friday night, when they take on the Schaumburg Boomers. The first pitch for Friday night's game is slated for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.