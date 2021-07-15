ThunderBolts Capture Series with 6-3 Win

CRESTWOOD, IL - For the second straight night, the ThunderBolts took a first-inning lead and never trailed as they took down the Southern Illinois Miners 6-3 in the finale of a three-game series at Ozinga Field Thursday night.

Five men reached base in the first inning for the ThunderBolts (17-26), who got on the board with a Rob Weissheier RBI single. Jack Strunc picked up the big hit of the inning, a two-out, three-run triple that made the score 4-0.

Southern Illinois (24-21) responded right away as Ian Walters led off the second with a homer. After Luke Mangieri tripled, Anthony Brocato hit a two-run shot to bring the Miners to within one.

That was as close as the Miners came. Weissheier hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning, giving him 12 RBIs in his first eight professional games.

In the fourth, Strunc singled and scored on a Brynn Martinez double. Strunc finished the game with three hits, including a double and a triple, and three RBIs.

After struggling in the second inning, Bolts starter Logan Wiley settled in and lasted six innings for a quality start. Wiley improved to 1-1 with his first professional win. Neil Abbatiello came out of the bullpen and tossed three shutout innings, earning his second save of the year.

Gunnar Kines (1-3) was the losing pitcher. He allowed six runs in five innings.

The win was the second straight for the ThunderBolts, giving them their first home series victory since opening weekend.

The ThunderBolts will hit the road for a three-game stay in Florence, Kentucky starting on Friday night. It'll be the first matchup of the season between the Bolts and the Y'alls. Jake Fisher (2-4, 6.96) makes the game one start for Windy City. Links to the audio and video broadcasts can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

