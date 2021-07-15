First Ever Homerun Derby Decides Finale at Joliet

JOLIET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers dropped a 4-3 homerun derby to lose the series finale against the Joliet Slammers in the first ever homerun derby for the Boomers. The league instituted the rule for the 2021 to decide games tied after 10 innings.

Schaumburg opened the scoring with a single run in the top of the second. Angelo Gumbs opened the inning with a single and moved to third when Luke Becker followed with a double. Nick Oddo lifted a sacrifice fly to score the first run. The Boomers tacked on two more in the fourth. Clint Hardy singled home Gumbs and Alec Craig added an RBI single as the Boomers led 3-0. Joliet was able to notch a single run in the seventh and plated two with two outs on a double from Patrick Causa to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth.

Neither team was able to plate the international baserunner in the 10th as Joliet ran into an out on the bases to aid the cause. Hardy opened the derby for the Boomers, which sees eight pitches to three hitters each. Hardy came up empty and Braxton Davidson hit one for Joliet. Quincy Nieporte connected on a pair to put Schaumburg ahead before Brian Parreira hit two for Joliet to lead 3-2. Nick Ames tied the derby on one of his final swings but Brylie Ware ended the game on his final swing after hitting one off the top of the wall earlier in his at bat.

Jesse Remington threw five shutout innings in his first start with the team, allowing just five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Chase Dawson and Oddo posted two hits apiece as Schaumburg finished with nine in the loss. The stats from the game will be officially recorded without a winning or losing pitcher.

The Boomers (23-21) continue the roadtrip on Friday night at Lake Erie in the first meeting of the year with the Crushers. LHP Bryan Ketchie (0-2, 6.98) is scheduled to start in the 6:05 p.m. game against RHP Ryan Feierabend (3-2, 4.91). The team will return home on July 20 for First Responders Night presented by MADD & Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard! Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

