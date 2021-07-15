Second Inning Success Leads to Win

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals hosted the Sussex County Miners on a beautiful Wednesday night at Yogi Berra Stadium, as the teams played the third game of this four game series. As in the first two contests, the Jackals offense got going early, scoring ten runs in the first three innings against Miners starter Baylor Sundahl.

After Sundahl picked up two quick outs in the bottom of the second inning, Riley Mihalik reached for New Jersey on a driblled infield single. That was followed by singles from Demetrius Moorer and Dalton Combs, loading the bases for Justin Wylie. The red-hot Jackals shortstop ripped a double to right-center field that drove in the first two runs. After a Russ Olive walk, Alfredo Marte contributed a 2-RBI double to make it 4-0. Stanley Espinal knocked in two when he reached on an error by Miners shortstop Cito Culver and Jackals catcher Jason Agresti would provide the closing punch of the rally, tattooing a two run home run to straight-away centerfield. It was 8-0 New Jersey after two innings.

In the third, Dalton Combs sent his second home run of the year up the berm in right field, extending the Jackals lead to 10-0.

The Miners offense began to rumble against the Jackals bullpen. Starter Chris Tessitore was lifted after five innings and Jared Milch worked a scoreless sixth, but Sam Mercedes walked four straight batters to open the seventh frame and was pulled without recording an out. All four of those runs would come in to score against Reece Karalus, but he was able to mitigate the damage by inducing three pop-outs to send the game into the seventh inning stretch with New Jersey still leading 10-5.

The Jackals picked up two insurance runs in the bottom of the 7th, as Audy Ciriaco was unable to field a ground ball at first with two outs allowing Mihalik and Moorer to score, making it 12-5 New Jersey.

Sussex added single runs in the top of the eighth and ninth but ultimately their comeback fell short, with the Jackals securing the 12-7 win..

The Jackals now advance to 21-19, while Sussex slips to 26-14. The two teams will meet once more, separated by five games in the standings, on Thursday, July 15th at 7:05pm. Tickets are available now at jackals.com and you can listen to the game on www.mixlr.com/jackals baseball or watch on frontierleaguetv.com. If you are a new subscriber to Frontier League TV, use the promo code July2021 and receive half-off your first monthly subscription!

