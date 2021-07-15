Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game with Steelers' Cam Heyward Saturday

July 15, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







The Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game will be played this Saturday at Wild Things Park! With a dozen Pittsburgh Steelers and celebrities from across the sports world, it should be a Black & Gold fan's dream. Tickets are only $10 and proceeds benefit The Heyward House. Lower level seating is already SOLD OUT so grab your seat today.

Fans at Wild Things Park or anywhere across the county can place bids on some exclusive signed memorabilia from the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game. All proceeds will benefit the Heyward House.

PLACE YOUR BID

Joining us for the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game will be the voice of everything Steeler's related, Missi Matthews. She will be our host on-field emcee and conducting player interviews, working alongside the Penguin's Phil Bourque as he announces the game from the booth.

The Wild Things return home Tuesday for a three game set versus Equipe Quebec. $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Stoney's Pints & a North of the Border Night theme is what you can expect. Weather looks perfect for a few nights at the park.

PICK YOUR GAME

We ask for your support to help save Minor League Baseball. Clubs across the country have faced countless hurdles and mandates when trying to provide quality family entertainment to the communities we serve. Your support allows the 100+ teams across the country to repurpose already-appropriated relief funding to provide eligible teams grants.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.